The operations are a series of timed event updates that are added to CS:GO periodically by Valve, the game’s developer. The operations generally include new weapon skins, maps, game modes, and challenges that players can complete to unlock exclusive cosmetics and the operation medal to display in their profile.

The operations usually last between two to three months in total and a part of Valve’s earnings go directly to authors that created skins and maps for the operation. You can play some of the operation’s content for free, but to enjoy the full experience of a CS:GO experience you need to buy a battle pass.

CS:GO introduced operations in 2013 with Operation Payback and the developers added 10 operations after that: Operation Bravo (September 2013 to February 2014), Operation Phoenix (February 2014 to June 2014), Operation Breakout (July 2014 to October 2014), Operation Vanguard (November 2014 to March 2015), Operation Bloodhound (May 2015 to October 2015), Operation Wildfire (February 2016 to July 2016), Operation Hydra (May 2017 to November 2017), Operation Shattered Web (November 2019 to March 2020), Operation Broken Fang (December 2020 to May 2020), and Operation Riptide (September 2021 to February 2022).

When is the next CS:GO operation?

At the moment it’s unclear when Valve will add a new operation to CS:GO. Most of the playerbase love the content of operations because they get to experiment with new maps and buy new skins, so it’s likely that Valve will add a new operation sometime during 2023 since Operation Riptide finished in February 2022 and there hasn’t been a new operation since that.

Valve usually announces new CS:GO operations through the game’s Twitter account and make a detailed blog post on CS:GO‘s official website. This article will be updated whenever details about a new CS:GO operation are revealed.