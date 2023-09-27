How to fix high ping in CS2

Is high, fluctuating internet ping causing a nuisance in your Counter-Strike 2 games? While server hiccups are common in every online, multiplayer title, you wouldn’t want your side of things to hurt your experience in CS2. Don’t worry, we’re here to help you troubleshoot all internet ping issues and maintain a smooth, competitive experience.

Fix CS2 ping issues with these workarounds

Internet issues commonly happen in online games like CS2, and most of the causes can be easily fixed with basic steps. That said, things can get complicated sometimes, leaving you fidgeting with your connection settings and on the verge of an emotional breakdown.

High ping is probably the most annoying issue there is in CS2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

High ping and associated issues like packet loss are detrimental to your ranked CS2 games, which are known for being extremely competitive. I wouldn’t want such matches to lag, with the bullets from my weapons disappearing into thin air. Here’s what you can do to fix it:

Restart your router and modem

This is the most basic step you can take when it comes to high ping or packet loss issues. I want to assume that you’ve already tried this, but it’s an important workaround and deserves a mention.

Switch off your router (if on a wireless connection) and the connected modem (just this if on a wired connection). Let the devices be for around a minute or two, and afterward, switch them on and check if the ping issues persist.

Switch to a wired connection

I can’t stress this enough. Wireless connections can be painfully unstable and aren’t the best choice for competitive games like CS2. If you can plug the ethernet cable directly into your PC to get a direct internet connection, it may stop the ping fluctuations you are experiencing.

Flush network DNS cache

This is a rather easy step you can try to fix high ping issues in any game, including CS2. In the Start search box, type cmd and then right-click on Command Prompt to open it as administrator (select Run as administrator). Here, type “ipconfig /flushdns” and press Enter.

Once complete, close Command Prompt and restart your computer.

Check Valve’s server status

Anything wrong with Valve’s internal servers can cause your in-game ping to go haywire. Check if there’s an ongoing server issue on Valve’s side. If so, it’s better to keep your keyboard and mouse down for a while.

Background programs can be the culprit

Check if programs running in the background are hogging your internet resources. Exit all unnecessary programs, including Discord, Spotify, trackers, and others, and check if the high ping issue persists in CS2. Note that using VPNs can also spike your ping, so make sure not to use that.

What to do if nothing fixes high ping in CS2?

If none of the fixes work, the last and probably the best way is to give your internet service provider a call. Whether it’s a plan upgrade you need or a problem on their side, they’ll help you detect the exact problem and fix it. In the case of packet loss and consistent high ping, you definitely need to do this because it’s mostly a matter of bad internet quality.

A stubborn internet issue is more likely to be an internal issue on Valve’s side rather than yours. You can try playing CS2 after an hour or two. If it fixes itself, you’ll know it’s not your problem.

