How to change your FOV in CS:GO

User interface customization is important for any Counter-Strike player, and field of vision (FOV) is no exception.

Unlike most FPS games, CS:GO is known for its long list of console commands, whether it’s for crosshairs, HUD scale, or view model position. The console is incredibly flexible, allowing you to change almost anything in the game.

If you want a change of pace, or to simply mimic the pros, then playing around with your FOV could be well worth the effort. But how do you change it?

Image via Valve

First, if you haven’t already, enable your console and bind it to a key. You can do this by clicking Help & Options, navigating to Game Settings, choosing Enable Developer Console, and changing it to Yes. The default key should be tilde (~), but if you want to revise this, you can do so in the Keyboard / Mouse settings.

Image via Valve

Once your console is enabled, head in-game, press your chosen keybind for the console, and then type “viewmodel_fov.” Next, you have a few options. The lowest possible FOV is 54, while the highest is 68. The lower your FOV, the closer your character model will be to your screen, and the higher it is, the farther away it’ll be.

Image via Valve

From here, it’s up to you to decide. But if the pros are anything to go by, a high FOV is the way forward. Most opt for “viewmodel_fov 68.” If you’re curious, you can look at almost all of the pro players’ in-game settings here.