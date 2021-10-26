Heroic, Copenhagen Flames, FaZe, and Virtus Pro move one step closer to advancing to Legends Stage at PGL Stockholm Major

Four teams finished the first day of the tournament with 2-0 records.

The first day of the PGL Stockholm Major is over. After 16 matches, four CS:GO teams are on the verge of elimination after going 0-2, including Astralis, the defending Major champs. At the same time, four other squads are on the doorstep of qualifying for the Legends Stage.

Copenhagen Flames and FaZe Clan were the first teams to go 2-0 today. The former surprised the world by taking down Astralis in the opening clash of the day and later defeated BIG. FaZe, on the other hand, showcased brilliant form by beating Team Spirit and ENCE. In both of their matches today, karrigan led the way for FaZe, topping the scoreboards.

By the end of the first day, Heroic and Virtus Pro joined the 2-0 club at the PGL Stockholm Major. The Danish side convincingly beat MOUZ, while the CIS representatives won a close game against Movistar Riders. Earlier in the day, Heroic defeated TYLOO and VP had another hard-fought game against paiN Gaming.

The four 2-0 teams will clash with each other tomorrow. Jame’s team will face Copenhagen Flames, while FaZe will try their luck against Heroic. The winners will then have a couple days of rest before the Legends Stage begins on Oct. 30, while the losers will return to play on Thursday, Oct. 28 for another shot at qualifying.

The PGL Stockholm Major resumes on Oct. 27 at 3am CT. You can catch all the action on PGL’s Twitch stream.

You can stay up to date with the PGL Stockholm Major results here.