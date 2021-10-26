Astralis, GODSENT, paiN, and Sharks on verge of elimination from PGL Stockholm Major

Astralis, winners of four Major titles, and Brazilian teams GODSENT, paiN Gaming, and Sharks are the four CS:GO squads with a 0-2 record at the PGL Stockholm Major. They’ll have to win three best-of-three series in a row starting tomorrow to avoid elimination.

Many people expected Astralis to be one of the teams to go through to the Legends Stage, but they’ve been one of the most disappointing squads at the Major so far. The Danes brought in-game leader Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander back into the official lineup in place of Lucas “Bubzkji” Andersen after the latter helped them qualify for the competition. But in doing so, they’re playing with a lineup that had never played official matches together.

They lost two matches today against Copenhagen Flames and Entropiq—and they were completely outplayed in those two encounters. “Embarrassing from us, just not good enough,” gla1ve wrote on Twitter following the loss to Entropiq. “Sorry everyone, crossing my fingers for a bo3 reverse sweep.”

Today has also been a tough day for CS:GO fans of Brazil as a whole. GODSENT, paiN, and Sharks are the three Brazilian teams in the Challengers Stage and at least one of them will go home with a 0-3 record since there will be a derby tomorrow. PaiN have performed the best so far, losing their matches to Virtus Pro and Renegades 16-14, while the others weren’t as competitive.

The teams with a 1-0 record are now playing and the elimination matches will be drawn after the first day of the competition ends. You can stay up to date with the PGL Stockholm Major scores, standings, and schedule here.