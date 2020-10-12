Heretics’ Nivera set to join Vitality as sixth man

Belgian-Moroccan Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom is set to become the sixth member of Vitality CS:GO‘s roster, according to a report from 1pv.

CS:GO reporter neLendirekt wrote that the current Team Heretics player, who is the younger brother of retired Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom, was chosen among four candidates. According to neLendirekt’s sources, the player “appeared to have unanimous support” from the Vitality staff, and was “quickly targeted” due to his versaility.

Nivera initially started his career as an AWPer, before making the switch to a rifler role in Heretics. He helped his team’s fifth-place run through Road to Rio with a 1.04 rating over 26 maps, with a peak performance of 1.12 in 2020.

Astralis, having recently picked up their seventh member in Lucas “Bubzkji” Andersen, is paving the way for other top CS:GO teams to expand their main rosters. A consistent sixth man familiar with the inner workings and tactics of the team is invaluable for the sake of stability and recuperation. Astralis’ sustained dominance over the pro scene is in no small part thanks to the extreme focus and concern they have over player health and longevity, both physical and mental, and having substitutes is a part of that strategy.

Nivera has yet to sign the contract with his new team, but both organizations have come to an understanding over the transfer.