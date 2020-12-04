Here are all of the Broken Fang CS:GO skins

After what seems like endless months of waiting, Valve has treated Counter-Strike fans with a new operation.
Operation Broken Fang, which released on Wednesday, Dec. 3, offers a range of new challenges to complete, alongside a new premier game mode, featuring five vs. five competitive matchmaking with map picks and bans prior to the match start.
The operation also includes Retakes, a new fast-paced game mode that involves three Ts and four CTs around a bomb site, a new way to track stats—like map performance, weapon stats, and heat maps—seven new maps, including a new competitive map called Ancient, and of course, a new collection of skins.
The Broken Fang case features 17 community-designed weapon finishes and includes an all-new set of gloves as rare special items. While the Control Collection, created by Valve, has 19 skin from a highly lucrative AWP Fade to a magnolia M4A1-S Blue Phosphor.
Here are all the new skins.