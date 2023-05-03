HenryG is back to casting ahead of CS2 and has formed a new ‘commentary duo’

Henry “HenryG” Greer, a veteran CS:GO caster and former general manager for Cloud9 between 2020 and 2021, is fully committed to esports again after owning and working on NFT project Fungible Fungi, he announced today. And he’s forming a duo with none other than the legendary Anders Blume.

The pair have been working together since the end of April 2023 at the $333,000 online tournament Brazy Party, but it was only on May 3 that HenryG announced he’s committed to casting Counter-Strike on a full-time basis again. The Brit also worked at ESL Pro League season 17 between February and March 2023 but only as a last-minute replacement for Alex “Machine” Richardson. HenryG retired from the casting booth altogether in September 2020, a few months after he was accused of sexual assault by a former girlfriend.

“Now that we’re entering our mature and distinguished years, we’ve been advised that it’s the time to start experimenting with new partners,” HenryG said in a statement. “After all the fun this week, Anders and I have decided to officially team up as a full-time commentary duo for the remainder of CS:GO in order to lay down a sexy foundation for Counter-Strike 2.”

The community response to HenryG’s comeback and his new partnership with Anders has been mostly positive, as can be seen in the replies to the official announcement on Twitter. “[I] love it,” Janko “YNk” Paunović said. “I ship this duo,” CS:GO content creator NartOutHere said.

Even though Anders has been casting CS:GO since 2013 and was a part of the first Major in DreamHack Winter in November 2013, and HenryG stayed equally active from 2015 to 2020, they were never official casting partners. Anders mostly worked with Auguste “Semmler” Massonnat and Jason “moses” O’Toole during his career, while HenryG most notably formed a duo with Matthew “Sadokist” Trivett.

It remains unclear if HenryG and Anders will be casting together at the BLAST Paris Major, which will be the last CS:GO Major ever and run from May 8 to 21. The tournament organizer hasn’t released the list of broadcast talent yet.