CS:GO commentator HenryG retires, teases next move

One of the greatest casters in CS:GO announced his retirement today in an interview with DBLTAP.

British commentator Henry “HenryG” Greer is beloved by the CS:GO community for his entertaining and witty casting style alongside many different partners throughout his tenure. But he revealed earlier today that he’s retiring from esports commentary.

“This has been the most difficult decision I have ever had to make and it is one that I don’t take lightly,” he told DBLTAP. “This has been my entire life for close to a decade and I can assure you that I didn’t want it to go down like this.”

This doesn’t mean that HenryG is leaving CS:GO altogether, however. Later in the interview, he teased his next move, which is set to be revealed next week. “On the 7th of September – you’ll see that I’m not kidding when I say that my next move is going to be a colossal one for the CS:GO community,” he said.

The commentator went into detail regarding his personal struggle with casting. It didn’t make him “happy” anymore and he felt “jaded.” Most notably, the ongoing concerns surrounding COVID-19 brought events to a grinding halt, meaning HenryG could no longer cast in front of a crowd.

“Arenas and stadiums are where I always wanted to be,” HenryG said. “I never wanted to be in a studio or sat at home commentating online CS. It just doesn’t appeal to me.”

HenryG and Matthew “Sadokist” Trivett were arguably the most iconic duo in CS:GO’s casting history. But recently, HenryG commentated alongside Alex “MACHINE” Richardson, with the two pairing up at the StarLadder Berlin Major and other major events.