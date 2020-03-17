Flashpoint season one to postpone matches due to coronavirus

Flashpoint has suspended the upcoming matches of season one and will transition to online play due to coronavirus concerns, the CS:GO tournament organizer announced yesterday.

This decision comes after the first round of phase one was concluded on Sunday, March 15. Flashpoint was hosting the CS:GO matches from its studio in Los Angeles. Flashpoint isn’t the only tournament organizer to make this call, though. ESL already took measures last week for the Pro League season 11.

“Flashpoint to delay tomorrow’s [March 17] matches and move online as we battle COVID-19,” the tournament organizer said. “We look forward to helping fill the content void and continuing to provide CS:GO fans with entertainment.” Flashpoint should announce the dates for upcoming matches in the span of a week.

Due to the coronavirus, several esports events around the globe have been making adaptations to their schedules. Countries have started to impose travel restrictions on foreign citizens to try to contain the coronavirus’ spread.

Flashpoint’s decision follows a recommendation from the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) to postpone or cancel events with a mass gathering. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti also announced yesterday an emergency action to close bars, gyms, nightclubs, and all sorts of entertainment venues. There are more than 186,000 people affected by the coronavirus around the world, according to Worldometer.

Flashpoint hosted six matches in total last weekend. C0ntact Gaming, HAVU, Chaos, Gen.G, Cloud9, and Dignitas were the teams that secured wins.