FalleN reportedly agrees to join top Brazilian team ahead of CS2 launch

Brazilian Counter-Strike legend Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo has reportedly agreed to join FURIA, and now the organization is talking over the terms of the transfer with Imperial Esports.

The veteran player has evaluated his options and decided to join FURIA, according to a June 19 report from Dust2.br. The report adds FURIA has submitted an offer to Imperial, but they have yet to come to an agreement.

The offer is said to be less than the agreed buyout for FalleN, and it’s also less than Imperial paid to acquire him from Liquid in February 2022. The report adds FURIA will have to come closer to the value demanded by Imperial.

FalleN reportedly already met with FURIA last week and expressed his desire to play alongside KSCERATO and yuurih. ArT will continue to play with FURIA as well.

FalleN is one of the biggest names of the Brazilian roster shuffle that’s been going on behind the scenes over the past few weeks. The 32-year-old has also reportedly been in talks with paiN Gaming, which is reportedly monitoring the situation closely.

If FalleN joins FURIA, it will mean Rafael “saffee” Costa will be dropped from the starting lineup.

Some CS:GO teams need to finalize their rosters on June 22 ahead of the roster lock for BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2023, according to Dust.2. But this doesn’t apply to FURIA and Imperial because neither are competing in the tournament.

