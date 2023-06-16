FURIA star says it would be ‘cool’ to play with FalleN in CS2

FURIA and FalleN are currently in talks to join forces for the second part of the CS:GO season and most notably for CS2—and there’s already one FURIA player in favor of adding the Brazilian legend to the roster.

CS:GO star yuurih was livestreaming on Twitch on June 15 when one of his fans asked what he’d think of playing with FalleN one day. Instead of ignoring the question or changing the subject, yuurih was adamant he’s fond of the idea.

“It’s going to be cool if one day we play with FalleN, FalleN is good,” yuurih said in Portuguese, leaving fans with hope that the roster change is imminent.

FalleN and FURIA already had their first meeting and the Brazilian in-game leader is set to define his future before the conclusion of the player break in mid-July. FURIA has already reportedly benched young rifler André “drop” Abreu and will replace him with another rifler. Should FalleN join, however, the AWPer Rafael “saffee” Costa would be the one leaving.

The future of FalleN is still wide open. There’s a possibility he’ll stay on Imperial, sign with paiN Gaming, or even retire. The veteran has said multiple times he’d like to retire in 2023 to be able to spend more time with his family and focus on other aspects of his life.

FURIA have been the best Brazilian team in the world since 2019, when they started playing better than FalleN’s MIBR at international tournaments. Although FURIA have been a constant top 10 or top 15 team in these years, they have never won a tier-one trophy on LAN—hence why fans want them to join forces with FalleN, who won back-to-back CS:GO Majors in 2016, for CS2.

