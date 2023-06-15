FURIA reportedly makes roster move as  negotiations with FalleN for CS2 continue

The player in question is out, regardless if FalleN joins the lineup or not.

FURIA is set to bench its supporting CS:GO rifler André “drop” Abreu for the second part of the season, according to a report by HLTV’s vertical Dust 2 Brasil on June 15.

Dust 2 Brasil knows that FURIA has already let drop know he’s being removed from the active lineup. The Brazilian organization is seeking an experienced rifler in the market but is having difficulties due to the high value of buyout clauses. It’s possible that FURIA once again promotes a player from its academy squad, but this is the last option, according to Dust 2 Brasil.

Drop has been under fire for almost the whole season due to FURIA’s lackluster results, but the pressure reached an all-time high at the end of May during IEM Dallas. The fans called for his departure after FURIA lost a crucial round against OG after drop mistakenly played aggressively and died.

The removal of drop comes amid reported talks between FURIA and FalleN for the second part of the season and the release of CS2. The Brazilian legend is currently under contract with Imperial and will define his future during the summer player break that is in place until mid-July. PaiN Gaming is also reportedly negotiating with FalleN, according to Dust 2 Brasil.

Should FalleN joins FURIA, however, he will not take drop’s place. The two-time Major champion will reportedly replace FURIA’s current AWPer Rafael “saffee” Costa and FURIA will still go after a rifler to fill drop’s position.

The roster changes in CS esports are in full motion after the first part of the season concluded with the BLAST Premier Spring Final earlier this month. Many teams are assessing their options for the rest of the year, notably, the beginning of CS2.

