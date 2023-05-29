CS:GO fans say FURIA must part ways with one player after latest disappointing loss

FURIA’s CS:GO fans have gone for the head of one player in particular after yet another lackluster performance, this time at their IEM Dallas debut on May 29.

FURIA lost their Inferno match against OG in a heartbreaking fashion. The Brazilians almost recovered from an 11-4 disadvantage in the second half, only to lose the match by 16-14 facing only MAC-10s and Galils in the 30th round. The anchor rifler André “drop” Abreu was the worst performer in the server, having finished with a 0.65 rating, a 11-17 K/D ratio, and less than 50 ADR, according to HLTV—and several fans pointed out its time to let him go.

Drop is having by far his worst year under the FURIA banner since he was promoted from the academy squad in August 2021. He averaged a subpar 0.89 rating in 2023 thus far, according to HLTV, which is significant decay from his 1.00 rating and 1.03 rating in 2021 and 2022, respectively. On top of that, drop was also the worst player of the BLAST Paris Major Legends Stage onwards, statistically speaking.

Based on his performances this year and in the match versus OG, several FURIA supporters wrote on the internet it’s time for the organization to part ways with drop.

“Letting go of VINI is turning out to be a huge fuck up, drop loses so many rounds, the only good event he had [was the] IEM Rio Major, other than that he is ass,” one CS:GO fan wrote on Reddit. “I usually hate finger-pointing to a single player because teams rarely fail due to one person, but drop has got to go,” another fan concurred.

The fans were particularly mad with the way drop played in round 23. With less than 15 seconds left in the clock for OG to plant the bomb, he went all in and held an aggressive angle on the B bombsite while alone. The OG players were able to kill him and plant the bomb just in time, which not only cost FURIA the round but also their economy.

While it’s unclear if FURIA will remove drop following IEM Dallas, it’s more than likely that the Brazilian team will explore options as they have not been able to fight for titles in the 2023 season.

