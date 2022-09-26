Eternal Fire qualify for Blast Premier Fall Showdown, MOUZ, Sinners fall short

This is after playing an incredible amount of Counter-Strike.

Eternal Fire have emerged victorious, battling out through the TWR Eastern European Masters Fall 2022 to book their ticket to the Blast Premier Fall Showdown starting Oct. 19.

The Turkish CS:GO superteam came out on top against strong opponents like MOUZ and Sinners, booking one of the last three spots in the upcoming Blast tournament.

Ismailcan ‘XANTARES’ Dörtkardeş performed incredibly throughout the entire tournament with one of the highest ratings across the event.

KNOCK KNOCK.. SAY HI TO CHAMP🔥



We won 2-1 against @SINNERS_Esports in the Grand Final of TWR Eastern EU Masters and we get the spot at the @BLASTPremier Fall Showdown.



⚔️ #battleforEF #forEF #BLASTPremier pic.twitter.com/TrXxZG75Ct — Eternal Fire (@eternalfiregg) September 25, 2022

Their last encounter in the tournament was against Sinners, beating the Czech roster 2-1 after a scary second map which almost saw Eternal Fire lose their chance at the Blast Premier Fall Showdown event.

Sinners took the first map, Overpass 16-10, with Patrik ‘Zero’ Žúdel leading the squad to victory over the Turkish team.

Eternal Fire’s 16-14 victory on Nuke was almost thwarted by a Sinners comeback, with XANTARES and the rest barely holding on and preventing the comeback from the Czech squad.

The last map, Inferno 16-8, was a completely different story, with Eternal Fire dominating on the T side, making the CT half difficult for the Sinners squad.

Throughout Eternal Fire’s climb to the finals, they took down top-tier opponents like MOUZ in a similarly close fashion.

This achievement is made all the more impressive by the fact that Eternal Fire have played 16 matches in the past 10 days. The Turkish team have played 34 individual maps as a result of being a part of several tournaments at once.