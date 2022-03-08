ESL Pro League season 15: Scores, bracket, schedule

The most prestigious CS:GO league is about to start.

Image via ESL

ESL Pro League is back on LAN in its 15th edition after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 24 teams in attendance have been split into four groups of six each and only half will make it into the playoffs.

The group stage kicks off with Group A on March 9 and will finish with Group D on April 3. The group stage will use a round-robin best-of-three format, meaning that every team will face each other. The group winners will earn a spot in the quarterfinals, while the runners-up and third-placed of each group advance to the Round of 12.

ESL Pro League season 15 is offering an $823,000 prize pool and fans see some of the best CS:GO teams in the world such as Natus Vincere, G2, Heroic, and FaZe Clan fight for it in ESL’s studio in Düsseldorf, Germany. There are no plans for a live audience during the playoffs.

Here’s all the information you need to keep up to date with ESL Pro League season 15.

Teams

Group A

  • G2
  • Ninjas in Pyjamas
  • Entropiq
  • MOUZ
  • Fnatic
  • Looking for Org

Group B

  • Vitality
  • Outsiders (Virtus Pro’s players)
  • FaZe Clan
  • FURIA
  • ENCE
  • Sprout

Group C

  • Gambit’s players (participation and name to be defined)
  • Team Liquid
  • GODSENT
  • BIG
  • Movistar Riders
  • Party Astronauts

Group D

  • Natus Vincere
  • Heroic
  • Astralis
  • Evil Geniuses
  • Complexity
  • AGO

Group stage standings

Screengrab via Liquipedia

Schedule and scores

All times are in CT and are susceptible to delays.

Wednesday, March 9

  • 5:30am: G2 vs. LFO
  • 9am: Entropiq vs. MOUZ
  • 12:30pm: NiP vs. Fnatic

This article will be updated until ESL Pro League season 15 concludes on Sunday, April 10.