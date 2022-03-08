ESL Pro League season 15: Scores, bracket, schedule

The most prestigious CS:GO league is about to start.

ESL Pro League is back on LAN in its 15th edition after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 24 teams in attendance have been split into four groups of six each and only half will make it into the playoffs.

The group stage kicks off with Group A on March 9 and will finish with Group D on April 3. The group stage will use a round-robin best-of-three format, meaning that every team will face each other. The group winners will earn a spot in the quarterfinals, while the runners-up and third-placed of each group advance to the Round of 12.

ESL Pro League season 15 is offering an $823,000 prize pool and fans see some of the best CS:GO teams in the world such as Natus Vincere, G2, Heroic, and FaZe Clan fight for it in ESL’s studio in Düsseldorf, Germany. There are no plans for a live audience during the playoffs.

Here’s all the information you need to keep up to date with ESL Pro League season 15.

Teams

Group A

G2

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Entropiq

MOUZ

Fnatic

Looking for Org

Group B

Vitality

Outsiders (Virtus Pro’s players)

FaZe Clan

FURIA

ENCE

Sprout

Group C

Gambit’s players (participation and name to be defined)

Team Liquid

GODSENT

BIG

Movistar Riders

Party Astronauts

Group D

Natus Vincere

Heroic

Astralis

Evil Geniuses

Complexity

AGO

Group stage standings

Screengrab via Liquipedia

Schedule and scores

All times are in CT and are susceptible to delays.

Wednesday, March 9

5:30am: G2 vs. LFO

9am: Entropiq vs. MOUZ

12:30pm: NiP vs. Fnatic

This article will be updated until ESL Pro League season 15 concludes on Sunday, April 10.