ESL Pro League season 15: Scores, bracket, schedule

ESL Pro League is back on LAN in its 15th edition after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 24 teams in attendance have been split into four groups of six each and only half will make it into the playoffs.
The group stage kicks off with Group A on March 9 and will finish with Group D on April 3. The group stage will use a round-robin best-of-three format, meaning that every team will face each other. The group winners will earn a spot in the quarterfinals, while the runners-up and third-placed of each group advance to the Round of 12.
ESL Pro League season 15 is offering an $823,000 prize pool and fans see some of the best CS:GO teams in the world such as Natus Vincere, G2, Heroic, and FaZe Clan fight for it in ESL’s studio in Düsseldorf, Germany. There are no plans for a live audience during the playoffs.
Here’s all the information you need to keep up to date with ESL Pro League season 15.
Teams
Group A
- G2
- Ninjas in Pyjamas
- Entropiq
- MOUZ
- Fnatic
- Looking for Org
Group B
- Vitality
- Outsiders (Virtus Pro’s players)
- FaZe Clan
- FURIA
- ENCE
- Sprout
Group C
- Gambit’s players (participation and name to be defined)
- Team Liquid
- GODSENT
- BIG
- Movistar Riders
- Party Astronauts
Group D
- Natus Vincere
- Heroic
- Astralis
- Evil Geniuses
- Complexity
- AGO
Group stage standings
Schedule and scores
All times are in CT and are susceptible to delays.
Wednesday, March 9
- 5:30am: G2 vs. LFO
- 9am: Entropiq vs. MOUZ
- 12:30pm: NiP vs. Fnatic
This article will be updated until ESL Pro League season 15 concludes on Sunday, April 10.