EliGE will be ‘changing the mentality’ in Complexity’s CS:GO roster

After eight years in Team Liquid, EliGE switched sides on June 23 and joined North American CS:GO team Complexity. Recently, the player detailed his goals for the forthcoming season, claiming his main goal is to elevate expectations.

The 25-year-old explained the first thing he intends to work on alongside the rest of Complexity’s roster is “changing the mentality to ‘we can make it to the playoff stage,'” he said in an interview with HLTV.

EliGE addressed one of the recent Complexity vlogs, where they said their goal was just qualifying for the Major. This is below the rifler’s standards since he revealed his “expectations are going to be higher than that.”

EliGE aims to reach new heights with Complexity’s roster. Photo by Michał Konkol via BLAST

The North American star intends to work on the mentality with the rest of the lineup, injecting more confidence at first, which hopefully results in more “top-four finishes at big tournaments.” Still, he doesn’t get ahead of himself and doesn’t have plans for what’s after, since he believes there is plenty of work to be done to achieve that first goal.

In 2023, Complexity struggled in the biggest events, not reaching playoffs once. They competed at the BLAST.tv Paris CS:GO Major, IEM Dallas 2023, and IEM Katowice. In each of these events they failed to make playoffs, though they were only one step away from doing so in Poland.

The new CS:GO season begins on July 13 with BLAST Premier: Fall Groups 2023. In the tournament, Complexity’s first opponents will be Ninjas in Pyjamas, who also made a change to their roster in the latest summer break. The event is expected to be one of the last ones in CS:GO before Counter-Strike 2 releases sometime this summer and the pro scene eventually makes its transition to the new game.

