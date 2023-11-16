Degster explains why he didn’t join Fnatic, MOUZ during CS2 rostermania

While a lot of CS2 pros are assessing their options and various organizations are willing to spend money on forming superteams, the star AWPer degster has remained quiet on the sidelines and many wonder why he didn’t join a new team for CS2—specifically Fnatic and MOUZ.

OG transfer-listed degster in June following a string of bad results. Since then, we haven’t heard much from degster apart from the Russian potentially joining Fnatic and MOUZ in the player break. The rostermania continued as CS2 fully released in September and degster remained inactive for reasons fans didn’t know about until Nov. 16, when the AWPer clarified what happened in recent months.

“When I talked with Mouz and Fnatic this summer, it wasn’t an offer to buy, it was just friendly conversations,” degster wrote on Telegram on Nov. 16, explaining the teams reached out to ask about his goals and plans. “There was actually one organization that came to [OG] and almost asked me for free (the price was ridiculous),” degster said, commenting on the low price an organization was willing to pay for him.

Degster is one of the best AWPers in the world available, having averaged a 1.15 rating in 2023 while he was a part of OG’s lineup, according to HLTV. On top of that, he can communicate in either Russian or English, which makes him a good asset for international teams.

The Counter-Strike scene is really unpredictable at the moment as a lot of teams are taking the opportunity CS2 has provided to revamp their rosters, so it’s unlikely degster won’t find a new team for 2024.

Perhaps one of the options for degster is joining Cloud9 as they’ve been playing without a dedicated AWPer since sh1ro asked to leave the lineup in October. Degster would fit the roster like a glove, at least on paper, and C9 has shown this year that it is willing to spend cash as it picked electroNic and Perfecto from NAVI in July.