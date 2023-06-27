MOUZ and Fnatic reportedly chasing star AWPer ahead of CS2 launch

MOUZ and Fnatic are reportedly interested in signing a Russian CS:GO AWPer.

The teams are reportedly chasing OG’s Abdulkhalik “degster” Gasanov, according to CIS leaker OverDrive on June 27. Degster’s current team benched him from the main lineup on June 20, leaving only Maciej “F1KU” Miklas. This means the 21-year-old’s move to another European team could be imminent.

Mouz and Fnatic are intersted in Degster!

Vitality were interested in Donk before they signed Flamez. — OverDrive (@ABOverDrive) June 27, 2023

Both MOUZ and Fnatic have been reported to make changes ahead of Counter-Strike 2‘s launch this summer as well. MOUZ is aiming to bring in Kamil “siuhy” Szkaradek, according to a report from June 12. Siuhy is a BLAST.tv Paris Major revelation after the in-game leader led GamerLegion to the final of the tournament. He would replace Christopher “dexter” Nong in MOUZ’s lineup.

Fnatic will also reportedly have slots to fill in its CS2 roster. Dion “FASHR” Derksen is reportedly part of OG’s rebuild, while the team is also getting rid of AWPer Nico “nicoodoz” Tamjidi, according to Dexerto.

If degster were to join any of these two teams, he would replace nicoodoz in Fnatic, and would most likely take the place of torzsi on MOUZ.

Once degster eventually leaves OG, it would mean the end of his one-year-old stint with the team. He joined in July 2022 and accumulated a 1.15 rating in the past 12 months, according to HLTV.

During the player break many teams are reorganizing their lineups, trying their best to create a strong roster ahead of CS2’s release. The game is expected to drop sometime this summer, however, a date has yet to be set in stone.

