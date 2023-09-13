CS:GO superstars s1mple and ropz list 5 things Valve needs to fix in CS2

S1mple and ropz—two of the greatest CS:GO pros of all time—have been playing CS2 a lot in their free time and enjoying it. But the game isn’t perfect for them just yet.

The NAVI and FaZe Clan superstars shared their thoughts about CS2 in separate interviews with Dot Esports on Sept. 12. While s1mple focused more on three direct gameplay aspects of the title, ropz listed two subtle changes he’d like to see before CS2 is released worldwide this summer.

For s1mple, one of the worst things about CS2 right now is how Valve tweaked the weapon sounds because sometimes he doesn’t know which gun his opponent is using. “Sometimes it sounds like a Desert Eagle, but it was an AWP,” s1mple told Dot Esports.

The GOAT thinks fixing the servers will automatically improve how the movement feels in CS2. Photo by Adela Sznajder via ESL Gaming

Another big complaint s1mple has is the state of Valve’s official matchmaking servers. The NAVI star also played on FACEIT and said he’s “100 percent sure” the FACEIT servers are much better, echoing what was already said by kennyS on Sept. 7.

“It’s because you have 128 tick-rate [on FACEIT] or 120 tick-rate, I don’t know,” s1mple said. “In CS2 [servers] it’s like you’re playing on 20 tick-rate.”

Finally, s1mple also said the movement feels worse in CS2 in comparison to CS:GO. But lots of players, including casuals, have already complained that the movement feels clunky and Valve vowed to preserve the CS:GO “movement skill” in July.

For s1mple, though, the movement might not be good because of Valve’s servers. “They need to fix the servers, so the movement automatically becomes good,” s1mple said.

Ropz is on the CS2 grind since Valve added Premier mode. Photo by Stephanie Lindgren via BLAST

When it came to FaZe’s ropz, Mr. Counter-Strike himself didn’t want to shed any behind-the-scenes details, but he revealed what he likes about the game and what he would change.

Ropz highlighted how he feels the new loadout system is a “very nice” change and one that he thinks Valve should have made earlier.

“I think it should have been way earlier in CS:GO, but it’s nice to have in CS2 mainly because of the two M4s, which you can now choose from,” ropz told Dot Esports.

But not everything is perfect just yet. When it comes to changes, the Estonian would love to see tweaks to the CS2 skyboxes. In CS:GO, they prevented players from smoking certain areas from across the map, heavily altering the gameplay. Now, they’re gone, and ropz thinks it’s also bound to have a major impact.

“I think [the lack of skyboxes] will be a bit OP right now,” ropz said, before naming Inferno as one of the maps that will be impacted the most.

Besides skyboxes, ropz, like many other players, including Heroic’s cadiaN, would love to see some changes to the economy in CS2. Ropz believes the game isn’t in a “good spot” to support MR12 as of now, especially due to the heavy impact of the pistol rounds.

One of the possible solutions would be to come back to the hard reset of the loss bonus after you win a round, which he also talked about briefly. “I think that is also something to think about,” ropz said.

Though it’s unclear exactly when CS2 will be released, s1mple and ropz have made it clear what they’d like to see changed before the official launch.

