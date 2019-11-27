CS:GO patch Nov. 26: Full notes and updates

Valve is rolling out yet another patch today, hitting CS:GO with a set of minor updates.

The focus of this week’s patch is performance issues, visibility, clipping, and sticker capsules. Cache is being tidied up with improvements to readability and Studio, the game’s latest map, is receiving a host of amendments.

Here are the full patch notes for today’s CS:GO update.

Inventory

Improved the process of depositing multiple items into a Storage Unit and retrieving multiple items.

The Master Chief Collection on Steam

As a cross-promotion with 343 Industries, Valve has added a Halo Sticker Capsule purchasable in-game.

Owners of The Master Chief Collection on Steam, after they accrue sufficient playtime in the game, will also receive The Master Chief Collection Music Kit.

Performance

Improved in-game performance by suspending several UI videos while in-game.

Maps

Cache

Image via Valve

Visibility and readability improvements.

Clipping fixes.

Studio

Image via Valve