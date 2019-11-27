CS:GO patch Nov. 26: Full notes and updates

Valve is rolling out yet another patch today, hitting CS:GO with a set of minor updates.
The focus of this week’s patch is performance issues, visibility, clipping, and sticker capsules. Cache is being tidied up with improvements to readability and Studio, the game’s latest map, is receiving a host of amendments.
Here are the full patch notes for today’s CS:GO update.
Inventory
- Improved the process of depositing multiple items into a Storage Unit and retrieving multiple items.
The Master Chief Collection on Steam
- As a cross-promotion with 343 Industries, Valve has added a Halo Sticker Capsule purchasable in-game.
- Owners of The Master Chief Collection on Steam, after they accrue sufficient playtime in the game, will also receive The Master Chief Collection Music Kit.
Performance
- Improved in-game performance by suspending several UI videos while in-game.
Maps
Cache
- Visibility and readability improvements.
- Clipping fixes.
Studio
- Added radar callouts.
- Increased bomb explosion radius from 500 to 600.
- Reduced size of site B (Removed back stairs and adjusted site to new size).
- Adjusted cover on A and B site.
- Adjusted playable positions on Middle.
- Improved clipping across the map to provide smoother gameplay.
- Fixed community reported bomb stuck spots.
- Removed some props to improve visuals and gameplay on A / B Entrances.
- Increased lighting on the back of A.
- Added paint to the back of A site boost to provide clearer visuals.