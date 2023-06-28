CS2’s first Major open and closed qualifiers finally have a schedule

PGL revealed the dates for the open and closed qualifiers for the PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major today. As expected, these will take place next year.

The tournament organizer announced the official dates for both open and closed qualifiers for the RMRs on June 28. All of them will take place in January 2024 ahead of the Major in March 2024

Europe’s open qualifiers will take place from Jan. 8 to 15, with the closed qualifiers and deciders being played on Jan. 18 to 21. North American and South America have been fielded on similar dates, with the majority of Asian regions as well. Here’s how the dates for each open and closer qualifier look.

Europe Open qualifiers 1) Jan. 8 to 9, 2024 2) Jan. 10 to 11, 2024 3) Jan. 12 to 13, 2024 4) Jan. 14 to15, 2024 Closed qualifiers Jan. 18 to 20, 2024 Decider Jan. 21, 2024

North America Open qualifiers 1) Jan. 8 to 9, 2024 2) Jan. 10 to 11, 2024 Closed qualifiers Jan. 19 to 21, 2024



South America Open Qualifiers 1) Jan. 8 to 9, 2024 2) Jan. 10 to 11, 2024 Closed qualifiers Jan. 19 to 21, 2024

Middle East Open qualifiers Jan. 8 to 9, 2024 Closed qualifiers Jan. 26 to 28, 2024

China Open qualifiers Jan. 12 to 13, 2024 Closed qualifiers Jan. 19 to 21, 2024

East Asia Open qualifiers Jan. 14 to 15, 2024 Closed qualifiers Jan. 19 to 21, 2024

The rest of Asia Open qualifiers Jan. 16 to 17, 2024 Closed qualifiers Jan. 19 to 21, 2024



Naturally, with more than half a year yet to go before the qualifiers begin, pro teams will have plenty of time to polish their CS2 skills before fighting for a spot at the Danish Major.

The game is expected to release this summer, but with no updates from Valve and rumors about a new map in its beta, players have started worrying CS2 might be delayed.

The Major is scheduled to begin on March 17, 2023, with the RMRs for each region taking place in February (except for Americas, which is held from March 1 to 4).

