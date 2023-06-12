PGL reveals the schedule of first CS2 Major in Copenhagen

With more and more news about Counter-Strike 2 released lately, PGL decided to chime in and revealed the schedule of the first CS2 Major.

The tournament organizers are hosting the first Valve-sponsored CS2 event in Copenhagen, Denmark next year. The company announced the dates of RMR tournaments for each region while also outlining the exact dates of each stage of the Major on June 12.

📆 PGL CS2 Copenhagen Major 2024 and Regional Major Rankings update!



☑️ Check out the full schedule of the RMR and Major here: https://t.co/hPVpX3bvVG



🎫 Tickets sale will begin soon, so stay tuned!#PGLMAJOR pic.twitter.com/Mfmw0eaNOt — PGL (@pglesports) June 12, 2023

When it comes to the qualifying tournaments—RMRs—the first one will take place from February 14 to 24, 2024, with European teams battling it out for a chance to attend the Major. It remains unknown whether PGL will split the European RMR into two qualifiers, like BLAST did for the Paris CS:GO Major though. Asian and American RMRs will take place on February 26-29 and March 1-4, respectively.

As of now it remains unknown whether the RMRs will be hosted in the capital of Denmark as well, or if the participants will visit other cities, which once again, was the case with the Parisian Major.

Related: Valve opens up CS2 limited test to new wave of players in latest update

The first CS2 Major in Copenhagen will kick off on March 17 with the Challengers Stage, which will last four days. Then, the Legends Stage will begin on March 21. The best teams in the tournament will advance to the Champions Stage (playoffs), which are scheduled to kick off on March 28, with the grand final taking place on March 31. The exact schedule is as follows:

RMR Europe – February 14-24, 2024

RMR Asia – February 26-29, 2024

RMR Americas – March 1-4, 2024

Challengers Stage – March 17-20, 2024

Legends Stage – March 21-24, 2024

Champions Stage – March 28-31, 2024

The PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major will feature a prize pool of $1,250,000. The playoffs of the tournament will take place in the renowned Royal Arena, which has already hosted many CS:GO events like BLAST Finals.

About the author