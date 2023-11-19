CS2 pro claims ‘subtick movement is broken again’, gets proven wrong by the community

It’s rare to see a CS2 pro proven wrong by community members, but that’s exactly what just happened. Ricky “floppy” Kemery claimed CS2’s subtick broken is once again, but observant community members were quick to prove the pro was wrong.

Complexity’s floppy has committed to subtick testing following the double whammy of CS2 updates released by Valve on Nov. 16 and Nov. 17. Floppy’s testing led him to believe that while subtick movement was as great as it has ever been following the first update, the second one undid the improvements and resulted in yet another broken state. His teammate EliGE also shares this belief, but as it turns out, the Complexity duo came to conclusions too quickly.

Floppy shared a video of his experiments on X, formerly Twitter, and explained his conclusions—shooting is consistent across the board, but jumping is not. Using the timescale command to demonstrate this theory in slow motion, the difference between floppy’s jump inputs and the jump actually triggering could go up to about 20 ticks. That would be the equivalent to 300 milliseconds under regular conditions.

I think subtick movement is broken again after the November 17th 15:25 update and was previously working as intended on the November 16th one (which felt the absolute best by FAR). I cannot rollback to the November 8th one, it's not listed as a beta so i'll try and explain as… pic.twitter.com/lsvXoRb6xC — floppy (@floppyCSGO) November 18, 2023

That’s the first red flag of this theory. 300 milliseconds is a lifetime in CS2 terms and would be instantly noticeable by even the most casual of players. This is perhaps what triggered the community to look deeper into the issue, and ultimately prove floppy wrong.

Community member HuzzyBoii ran tests of their own, and while the delayed jumps are indeed a thing, the reason for them is not CS2’s subtick at all. It turns out that the culprit is actually the timescale command, which floppy employed to conduct his testing. As proven by HuzzyBoii’s own video evidence, the lower you go with timescale, the longer you have to wait before jumping for your input to register properly. If you wait long enough, all your jumps will go through as intended.

This is an issue with timescale it seems. The lower timescale you use, the longer you have to wait before jumping after slowing down. I used 0.05 and I only had to wait a second for it to consistently jump instantly. Part 2 will be in the reply: pic.twitter.com/LkeRNZ3gvq — Huz (@HuzzyBoiiLive) November 18, 2023

Without dabbling into any more technicalities, the important information to pull off from all this is that jumping and by extension subtick is working just fine, and you will never encounter this delayed jump issue in a normal game of CS2. At worst, floppy’s finding is a weird correlation between a niche command and the game’s input reading that’s interesting to observe, but has no real effect on day-to-day gameplay.