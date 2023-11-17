Here are the CS2’s Nov. 16 patch notes

Counter-Strike 2 has been struggling with numerous issues since its late September release, and a lack of substantial fixes has caused a few players to call out Valve. These pundits should be silenced after the developers released a massive update on Nov. 16.

The latest patch is arguably the biggest one since the game was officially released two months ago. It not only changes all seven maps in the active map pool, but also introduces dozens of tweaks in terms of gameplay, animation, UI, and Workshop.

The community almost immediately responded with applause and gratitude, with players admitting Valve has been working tirelessly lately, and it’s visible in the number and quality of the updates that were released in the past couple of weeks.

Gameplay

Sub-tick improvements are the most standout element in terms of gameplay itself in the latest CS2 update. As a result, the game should run more smoothly, though, it will likely take a few games to check out whether they produce significant results.

Additionally, a bug where the servers wouldn’t register a thrown grenade was also addressed. It’s likely one of the most popular and annoying types of clips that have been posted on CS-related social media lately.

More sub-tick visual and audio feedback improvements

Reduced sniper scope bob animation magnitude and frequency

Fixed a bug causing duck to be slower when the Duck Mode was set to Toggle

Fixed a case where grenade throws weren’t registering on the server

Thrown grenades no longer prematurely detonate if thrown while intersecting a teammate

Players can no longer mitigate fall damage by defusing the bomb

Adjusted weapon drop trajectories to make throwing weapons more consistent, especially when throwing weapons downward

When a network interruption is detected by official game servers, the affected match will be canceled

Added unique sounds for running and jumping on metal railings and poles

Let’s hope the newest patch will improve the quality of gameplay. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Animation

For the past few days, social media has been flooded with clips of bugged animations of CS2 weapons and utility. Valve was aware of them and launched almost a dozen fixes regarding animation alone.

Fixed a bug that occurred when interrupting the CZ75a deploy with inspect

Fixed the inspect and other animations for the Shadow Daggers

Fixed a ‘broken wrist’ animation with the Survival Knife

Adjusted the Mac10 first-person animation to include strap and bolt movement

Fixed AWP and SSG firing animation/inspect behavior while zoomed in

Fixed a case where the Deagle slide would fail to reset on round restart

The Revolver barrel now incrementally rotates for each shot

Fixed some animation issues with weapons placed in community maps

Fixed cases where the C4 light would not blink when held or holstered by players

Fixed some cases where the player’s shadow would show an incorrect pose

UI

Similarly to the animation bugs, players have been pointing out some flaws in terms of UI. Valve has also reacted in that manner, fixing minor yet annoying bugs.

Revised some common chat strings

Added convar cl_deathnotices_show_numbers for observers to have quick access to player’s spectate index

Added a warning message for AMD and Nvidia graphics users with out-of-date drivers

“Kevlar & Helmet” entry in the Buy Menu will now present itself as simply “Helmet” when contextually correct

Added time to weekly rollover to the reduced XP message in the player profile tooltip

Fixed kill feed and death panel not displaying correct information if the killer died earlier or disconnected

Fixed round-delayed stats not updating at match end

Changed deathmatch scoreboard stats from K/D/A/Score to K/Headshot percentage/DMG/Score

Fixed case where text during defuse would get cut off

Added direction indicators to players in the square radar

Fixed case where kill icon would not display in the post-round damage info panel

Fixed bad string in the commend dialog panel

Fixed case where round stats in the Watch Menu would be assigned to the wrong side

Workshop

With CS2 being a new game, the modders and creators of community maps had to somewhat start over. A bit less than two months after release, Workshop mapmakers and fans received some improvements from Valve, which should make running such maps slightly easier.

Fixed custom sound events files in workshop maps

Added some material settings for water refraction/caustics

Workshop maps can now be tagged as supporting Wingman mode

Linux clients can now run workshop maps without requiring -insecure

Added trigger_hostage_reset trigger and logic_eventlistener entities

Added convars sv_walkable_normal and sv_standable_normal to allow community servers to tweak player movement on angled surfaces

Fixed health getting clipped when it exceeds three digits

Miscellaneous

Fixed a bug where bot_knives_only didn’t work for T’s

Fixed some visual issues with demo playback

Improved performance of screen particle effects

Fixed the Mute Enemy Team and Mute All But Friends settings failing to mute voice

Text from blocked players will no longer be visible in the premier pregame chat

Players frozen by half-time gamerules are now immune to certain damage types

Decals now evict the lowermost decal if enough decals overlap in a single location

Player visibility fog adjustment no longer applies to dead ragdolls

Smoke particles no longer stick to dead ragdolls

Fixed self/team burn damage getting recorded as enemy damage

Maps

The true cherry on top, or rather the true crème de la crème of CS2’s Nov. 16 update, are the changes to Office and all seven active pool maps. Overpass, Anubis, Office, and Inferno are leading the charge in terms of maps with most updates, though, it doesn’t seem like any of them has been significantly updated.

Overpass spearheads the list of changes in the latest CS2 update. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although looking at how a few CS2 maps work, and how even a slight adjustment can make an enormous difference in deploying a certain Smoke or Molotov, let’s not be too quick to judge these map changes.

Overpass

Fixed various cases where level mesh was disappearing occasionally

Various visual updates and fixes to models and materials

Straightened out some collision that was pushing players off of walls or corners

Turned off the collision of some light fixtures that were pushing players off of walls

Added a metal plate to swat van to hide player feet, adjusted clipping around van

Fixed some small holes in the world

Fixed some texture mapping seams

Added player clipping on some floor grates to smooth player movement

Fixed some issues with the collision and surface property of fire extinguishers

Added and adjusted some grenade clipping

Adjusted some clipping on boxes and cable stacks in connector

Ancient

More player and grenade clips adjustments

Closed various holes and cracks in the world

Mirage

Fixed clipping around scaffolding at bombsite b to prevent one-way peeking through geo

Office

Fixed player getting stuck on the large crate in garage

General grenade clip polish

Vending machine break sequence now only happens once to avoid strobing lights

Removed collision from pipes and cctv cameras at ct spawn garage

Added grenade clips to doors at stairwell

Fixed hole in door frame at t-spawn

Fixed texture errors on ceiling at conference room

Fixed some lighting errors on low settings

Fixed weapons getting stuck behind crates at back way

Fixed lighting artifacts in front courtyard

Fixed bad boost onto electrical boxes in garage

Anubis

Fixed z-fighting on stairs in connector

Improved ground at bombsite A so that it has more accurate footstep sounds

Fixed gap in world around b-site planting area

Fixed z-fighting a backdrop temple near t-spawn

Fixed missing collision at connector that would allow grenades to fall through world

Fixed hole in world at street that allowed players to see through to canal

Fixed vis issue on street looking back to t-spawn

Fixed UV stretching in connector

Sealed up holes in building rooftops for entire level to prevent grenades getting stuck in void

Fixed holes in lower tunnel

Fixed hole in canal

Inferno

Moved bucket on scaffolding on bombsite B that could be mistaken for player during combat

Closed hole to prevent grenades from falling through the map on bombsite A

More player clip adjustments

Fixed various micro gaps

Nuke

Minor clipping fixes on rooftops and hut

Better caustics in pool at B site

Fixed vis issue in garage looking towards hell

Vertigo