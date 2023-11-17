From downtown: Latest CS2 update lets players absolutely launch the bomb across the map

One of CS2’s largest updates to date on Nov. 16 addressed several prominent issues with the freshly released game while providing changes to every map in the pool. But it also buffed an aspect of the game that players were not expecting.

Players have started noticing that throwing the bomb while on the T side now throws it significantly further than before the patch. Twitter user @OrelStealth showed off the new distance with a bomb toss on Dust 2 from Short A that makes it all the way to the plant area on A, albeit with a little help from the ledge.

C4 drops after latest @CounterStrike update is insane. I'm pretty sure throw distance was much shorter before pic.twitter.com/t5Tv68kH4r — Orel (@OrelStealth) November 17, 2023

While we weren’t able to recreate this exact toss, some extensive testing does display that the bomb does appear to be flying much further when thrown. This change isn’t specifically detailed in the latest patch notes, but the Nov. 16 update did adjust “weapon drop trajectories to make throwing weapons more consistent.” It seems that this change has also affected the bomb; on Dust 2, it’s now way easier to throw the bomb from CT ramp onto A or through the window onto the B site.

This change isn’t exactly meta-breaking, but being able to chuck the bomb further could very well help the T side more in certain situations. Rather than crossing dangerous thresholds and chokepoints, the bomb can be tossed to a teammate already on site. In situations where time is running down, a well-placed and timely bomb throw could mean getting it planted before the round timer expires.

With time and the right focus, CS2 pro players and teams could legitimately consider spending time during practice figuring out the most useful and opportunistic bomb throws. At the very least, it does mean that the dedicated bomb carrier in your five-stack will have to run further away if they want to avoid their duties.