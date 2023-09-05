CS2 players complain that one of the best guns ever is broken and ‘feels terrible’

The AK-47, one of the most powerful weapons in the Counter-Strike franchise, has taken a turn for the worse in CS2, according to players with access to the beta.

Several CS2 players have said they can’t grab kills with the AK-47 when spraying, which shouldn’t be the case as the spray pattern of the AK-47 in CS2 is meant to be nearly exactly the same as the one in CS:GO. But, somehow, a lot of players feel spraying with the AK isn’t good at the moment.

“I’m not sure if it’s only me and my friend group but the AK feels terrible,” one Redditor wrote. “If I don’t hit a headshot within the first 2-3 bullets I know I’m going to die to whatever gun the enemy is using because it feels impossible to spray currently.”

AK in CS:GO vs CS2



via u/Dibes on r/GlobalOffensive pic.twitter.com/mnVId4kIw2 — ESL Counter-Strike (@ESLCS) September 5, 2023

Aside from the complaints of casual players, Complexity pro Ricky “floppy” Kemery also mentioned that spraying feels “random” in a recent CS2 thread on Twitter.

If the AK-47’s bullets aren’t hitting the way they should, this is a major problem for CS2 as the gun is intended to be one of the best in the game. The meta revolves around the AK-47 and AWP for Terrorists in full-buy rounds and, therefore, it’s one of the most used weapons in the game.

Related: Valve erases 2 references from CS:GO pro play in CS2’s Inferno—and fans want them back

Until Valves addresses what’s happening, some players have found an alternative solution to make the CS2 AK-47 feel similar to the way it does in CS:GO. They feel the gun became better after using the “cl_interp” commands and using “cl_updaterate 128”. A number of pros have already vouched for these configs as they made their game run better and got rid of input lag.

While we understand players might feel that CS2 has too many bugs right now, this is exactly why the game is still in beta. Valve needs to collect as much useful feedback as possible to release the game in good shape this summer.

About the author