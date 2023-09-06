CS2 players are amazed how quick Valve fixed some major issues with latest patch

Valve added another Counter-Strike 2 update on Sept. 5, which fixed numerous issues. The majority of these improvements address some of the main gripes talked about in the community, and players have been amazed by Valve’s quick reaction.

Missing bullet tracers on hits, freeze-time post-processing effects, or picking up dropped weapons have all had bug fixes. Players are amazed by how quickly Valve reacted, as they shared on Reddit.

“Damn that was really quick. Good shit valve,” the top comment reads, addressing some of the fixes issued with the latest update. “Pretty much fixed everything people were babbling about,” another response claimed.

Release Notes for today are up, focusing on the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test: https://t.co/VliRBy69ED — CS2 (@CounterStrike) September 5, 2023

If you’ve been following the CS community for the past few days, you can’t deny Valve has been acting quickly. The latest massive CS2 invite wave was shipped on Aug. 31, and since then players have been reporting tons of feedback.

This feedback included complaints about the gray screen during freeze time, for example. Luckily for us, Valve has got us covered.

Some players were called out by others by giving straight-up toxic feedback, though. But, the same players who called them out defended Valve for their efforts in fixing the game as fast as possible. It turns out, they had a point, looking at how it tweaked a bunch of stuff just days after the latest invite wave.

The work isn’t done, though. Players have been reporting random lag spikes, ragdoll incidents, and a lot more. But, looking at Valve’s responsiveness, it’s possible the developers will also sort out these problems soon. If that happens, we could actually see CS2 meet its summer 2023 deadline, though it’d have to release in the next two weeks to do that.

