Hilarious CS2 ragdoll bug completely tanks players’ framerate

That's annoying.

Screenshot of CS2 map Vertigo. The map has bright colors and the screenshot shows the the ramp that gives access to the A bombsite.
No game is perfect, especially games still in beta—like Counter-Strike 2. The game saw a massive invite wave last week, and some players have been experiencing ragdoll issues that completely destroy their framerates.

In a Sept. 4 Reddit post, a player showed how an enemy’s hilarious ragdoll ruined everyone’s framerates on the server.

CS2: Welcome to Ragdoll space program! This made everyone have <25 FPS for the rest of the round
by u/intruq in GlobalOffensive

The player explained that when someone ragdolled this like, everyone’s FPS would drop to 25 FPS for the remainder of the round. This sounds like a minor issue for a single round, but if it happens for the entirety of the game, it would almost certainly be frustrating.

Despite framerate issues, these kinds of bugs are somewhat expected. Valve invited thousands of new players to the closed beta on Aug. 31, including those with Prime status and an active skill group in CS:GO.

With so many more players enjoying the limited test, it’s all but surprising bugs are cropping up. For impatient players, this could be good news. The more reports Valve receives, the quicker the devs should fix issues ahead of release.

Since the latest invite wave, hopes for CS2 have been higher than ever. Our only worry is whether Valve has too much on its plate or not. Either way, we’re keeping our fingers crossed the devs meet the deadline.

Mateusz Miter

Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.

