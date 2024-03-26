Category:
Counter-Strike

CS2 player makes the purrfect map by turning her cat into a bombsite

Who needs Cache when you have Cat?
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|
Published: Mar 26, 2024 03:53 am
Cat ported into a CS2 map.
Image via LillyKyu

The public has been experiencing a widespread shortage of new CS2 maps since the title’s release. With popular options like Train and Cache still missing, players have turned to making their own. One mapper, in particular, went farther than anyone else by turning her cat into an actual map.

Recommended Videos

This purrfect creation was made by CS2 mapper LillyKyu, who has recently figured out how to scan real-life places and items and port them into Valve’s flagship shooter. She first shared her ports on March 25 on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing the Hintze Hall in London fully playable in CS2. Later that day, LillyKyu shared a new video of her 3D scanning tools in action—by turning her sleeping cat into a functional CS2 bombsite.

In true Counter-Strike fashion, LillyKyu bombarded the sleepy feline into oblivion and set it on fire with multiple molotovs before finishing the showcase with a bomb plant going off. The mapper even uploaded the 3D model of her cat so other players could make their own versions or mold it into a viable CS2 map.

Counter-Strike as a franchise has seen many fan-made maps crop up, each weirder than the previous. Valve should honestly just take notes on what the community is doing these days and try to ship Train and Cache as fast as possible, lest the player base lose their minds and come up with even stranger maps than the one above.

Real-life locations being ported into CS2 remind me of a time in the olden days of gaming when players would recreate their own houses, schools, or other levels in Doom and similar titles. This just proves that time is indeed a flat circle and there’s no telling what else we will see the CS2 community port into the iconic shooter.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
related content
Read Article CS2 offseason ends early for Liquid after M80 and Complexity drop out of IEM Chengdu
Team Liquid after a win at the Americas RMR for the PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
CS2 offseason ends early for Liquid after M80 and Complexity drop out of IEM Chengdu
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 25, 2024
Read Article PGL Copenhagen Major 2024: Schedule, results, and more
The PGL Copenhagen Major logo next to a robotic version of the logo lit up by lights.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
PGL Copenhagen Major 2024: Schedule, results, and more
Nicholas Taifalos and others Nicholas Taifalos and others Mar 24, 2024
Read Article Brutal CS2 crash costs Virtus.pro a spot in the PGL Copenhagen playoffs
Jame and Virtus.pro competing at the PGL Copenhagen CS2 Major.
Category: Counter-Strike
Counter-Strike
Brutal CS2 crash costs Virtus.pro a spot in the PGL Copenhagen playoffs
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 24, 2024
Author
Andrej Barovic
Strategic Content Writer, English Major. Been in writing for 3 years. Focused mostly on the world of gaming as a whole, with particular interest in RPGs, MOBAs, FPS, and Grand Strategies. Favorite titles include Counter-Strike, The Witcher 3, Bloodborne, Sekrio, and Kenshi. Cormac McCarthy apologetic.