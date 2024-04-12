CS2 player creates ‘awesome’ Glock skin that lets you chomp your enemies

When it comes to creating skins in Counter-Strike 2, there’s no limit to players’ imagination. On April 11, a player shared their self-made “Glock Chomper” skin, and it looks exactly how we imagined.

The CS2 skin is a classic, black Glock-18, but with two features that make it distinct from the default pistol. The side barrel of the gun has snarling teeth, making it look like it’s ready to bite your enemies. It also has mean-looking eyes above the teeth that bring it to life in a way we’ve never seen before.

It’s a skin like no other, and it’s tough to say whether it could ever make it to CS2. It doesn’t have a unique color or pattern—the only additions are the teeth and eyes. But many players love it, and we’d be lying if we said we feel otherwise.

“Reminds me of a Mario bullet bill pretty sick,” one comment on Reddit reads. “fucking awesome 10/10 reminds me of the guns in high on life,” another player added.

When it comes to fanmade additions to any game, not just CS2, there are always players who nitpick. In this case, a couple of players pointed out how the gun should have canine teeth, since no human has only molars and premolars. And sure, if all we cared about was realism, we’d have to agree, but at this point we’d rather just enjoy the idea as it is.

In CS2, player-made skins often make it to the game if their creations get enough traction in the Workshop, which can eventually bring them to Valve’s attention. If you’d like to see the Glock-18 Chomper added officially to the game, head over to the Workshop and vote for it.

