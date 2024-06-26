CS2 patch notes today – Skill Group, MVP update, all June 25 changes

Valve has released a surprise Counter-Strike 2 update on June 25, with the patch coming jam-packed with five awesome new maps designed by the community, a revamped MVP UI system, a major change to earning ranks in Competitive, and more.

These community maps are completely new to the franchise but some take elements from classic maps, with each catering to a particular mode. Memento and Assembly have been designed for the two-versus-two Wingman mode, while Pool Day sees Arms Race competitors go head-to-head in a resort-like public pool.

Thera and Mills are the two maps built for CS2‘s classic defuse mode, and while they haven’t been added to the Active Duty map pool yet, their addition to Competitive mode helps dilute the standard map pool we’ve come to enjoy since the sequel’s release.

Today’s update also includes a revamped MVP display with custom animations for post-round flexing and a reduction in the required number of matches needed to earn a rank in Competitive, plus a few pesky bug fixes.

Here’s everything included in the June 25 CS2 update.

All CS2 June 25 “The Real MVP” patch notes

5 new maps in total have been added to CS2. Image via Valve

Maps

Community maps

Added community maps Thera and Mills to Competitive, Casual, and Deathmatch map groups.

Added community maps Memento and Assembly to the Wingman map pool.

Added community map Pool Day to the Arms Race map pool.

Nuke

Fixed C4 stuck spots

Ancient

Fixed C4 stuck spots, holes in the world, and non-solids causing problems

Vertigo

Fixed C4 stuck spots and clipping

Anubis

Fixes for grenade collision and clipping

UI

Updated the MVP panel in all game modes.

Added all-new animated MVP panels to Premier matches.

Added several new MVP conditions and adjusted prior MVP rules.

Gameplay

In Competitive Matchmaking, per-map skill groups are now revealed after you earn two wins on a map instead of 10.

Video settings

Settings Recommendations Added a Settings Recommendation popup if your display’s refresh rate is set below its maximum at startup. Using your display’s highest refresh rate is generally recommended. Added a Settings Recommendation popup if NVIDIA G-Sync support is detected but not enabled at startup. Using G-Sync is generally recommended if your system supports it. Added a Settings Recommendation popup if NVIDIA G-Sync is enabled but not V-Sync and/or NVIDIA Reflex. It is generally recommended to enable all three settings together when they are available. Applying these settings will limit your frame rate to your display’s refresh rate or slightly lower, which is usually the smoothest-looking and lowest input latency settings combination.

Removed “Main Menu Background Scenery” and “Item Inspect Background Scenery” settings from the Video Settings page. These settings are still available on the Main Menu and in the Item Inspect screens respectively.

The “Refresh Rate” setting now shows your display’s current refresh rate in Windowed and Fullscreen Windowed modes.

Removed the “Laptop Power Savings” setting.

Added a “Frame Pacing” section to the Advanced Video settings page.

Added an “NVIDIA G-Sync” row to the Frame Pacing section which tells you whether or not G-Sync is active with your current display settings. This row may be hidden if you’re using the Vulkan renderer or if you’re not using an NVIDIA graphics card.

Added “Maximum FPS In Game” and “Maximum FPS In Menus” sliders to the Frame Pacing section.

Increased the default “Maximum FPS In Menus” setting from 120 FPS to 200 FPS.

The Advanced Video visual preview now uses the “In Game” maximum FPS instead of the “In Menus” maximum.

