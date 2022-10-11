Counter-Strike legend f0rest to stand in for European CS:GO team

Legendary Swedish CS:GO player Patrik “⁠f0rest⁠” Lindberg will step in for Ex-Finest in place of Rasmus “⁠kreaz⁠” Johansson at Svenska Cupen 2022, a $46,900 LAN tournament taking place in Sweden from Oct. 14 to 16.

Kreaz has not been playing with Olek “⁠hades⁠” Miskiewicz, Simon “⁠twist⁠” Eliasson, Niclas Plessen, and Kristjan “⁠shokz⁠” Jakobson since the team lost the support of Finest, an Israeli organization that recently shut down all of its esports operations after key investors backed out of the business. F0rest, on the other hand, has been a free agent for the first time in his 20-year-long career since June 2022, when Dignitas released its roster.

“I’ll be helping I believe it is Team Finest,” f0rest said during a recent stream. “They’re lacking one player and I’ll going to help them out this tournament [Svenska Cupen 2022]. I don’t mind, though, it’s LAN and I get to play a little bit. It’s a win-win [situation].”

F0rest has not been totally inactive since his departure from Dignitas. He stood in for Fnatic at the Pinnacle Cup Championship in June, tried to qualify for the Europe Regional Major Ranking (RMR) of IEM Rio Major with his former Ninjas in Pyjamas teammates Christopher “GeT_RiGhT” Alesund and Adam Friberg, and recently played at Kinguin Legends in September, a tournament full of veteran players.

This stand-in period with Ex-Finest will see the legendary player reunite with twist, who he also played with during his NiP days. F0rest has been keeping up his individual level in PUGs and has been streaming regularly on Twitch.