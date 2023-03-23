Counter-Strike 2 will feature one major change to sound effects

The announcement of Counter-Strike 2 and the release of its limited beta testing on March 22 shocked the game’s community, which has been looking for changes and new features ever since the announcement.

One of the main changes to the gameplay that wasn’t revealed by Valve in official videos released on March 22 is the update to sound effects that dropped weapons said. During HLTV’s Confirmed show on March 23, well-known CS:GO caster Chad “SPUNJ” Burchill pointed out that each weapon makes a different sound when dropped in CS2.

“Everything that you drop, like in a category, makes a different noise,” SPUNJ said. “So this is another skill-say in a sense that you’ll know if they drop the bomb, if they drop a nade, if they drop an AK, if they drop a pistol. It makes a different noise when it hits the ground.”

This should be a vital change to the gameplay, especially on the pro level. So far in CS:GO, most drop sounds are similar to each other with a few exceptions. Players can only tell if a player dropped a weapon or a grenade, which opened the window for some tricks on the higher level of competition.

It looks like it has been entirely tweaked in CS2, according to SPUNJ. It will likely get a while for pro players to take that into consideration, given that the game is currently in limited testing and introduced a bunch of new features, like upgraded smoke grenades, a fresh tick rate system, and updated maps, which will steal the show in the first place.

Counter-Strike 2 is set to release in the Summer of 2023.