Counter-Strike 2 beta has been datamined to uncover new knife skins

Counter-Strike 2 limited beta testing began on March 22, and data miners already found two new knives that could be added to the game in the future.

The knives, called “Kukri” and “Twinblade” were posted by Gabe Follower on Twitter on March 23. The leaker claimed that these were found in CS2 beta files, teasing that they could be added to the game once it launches in the Summer of this year.

New "Kukri" knife was found in @CounterStrike beta files 👀 pic.twitter.com/M3clMd7Ui8 — ‎Gabe Follower (@gabefollower) March 23, 2023

Both knives were shown in what seemed to be their standard skins. Given the fact that Valve developers add new skins to knives now and then, the Twinblade and Kukri would surely see fresh looks as time goes by if they are in fact introduced to the game.

In CS:GO there are currently 19 different knife models, like Bayonet, Gut Knife, Huntsman Knife, Shadow Daggers, and Ursus Knife. They are a few of the rarest items in the game, which allows them to boast huge popularity both among average and pro players alike. Most of them are incredibly valuable and can be found on Steam’s marketplace to purchase for hundreds or even thousands of dollars, depending on the model, skin, and quality of the knife.

Related: It’s not just you, even Neymar Jr is begging for Counter-Strike 2 access

With the announcement of CS2, Valve revealed that all the skins players own in CS:GO will be transferred to the new game for free, so it’s unlikely that any of them will lose value. Moreover, with the much-anticipated launch of the newest title, it makes a lot of sense to introduce some fresh, incredibly looking knives like Kukri and Twinblade.