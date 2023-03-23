It’s not just you, even Neymar Jr is begging for Counter-Strike 2 access

Everyone wants access to the limited testing of Counter-Strike 2 beta, even the best soccer players in the world.

The limited testing of CS2 began on March 22, just a few hours after the game was officially announced. Valve announced that players will be rewarded beta access continuously, though many people are complaining that they didn’t get it, including Paris-Saint Germain and Brazil’s soccer player, Neymar Jr.

manda pro pai o CS2 @counterstrike

Nunca te pedi nada 😂 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) March 22, 2023

“Send the CS2, I never asked you for anything,” Neymar wrote on Twitter on March 22, according to a machine translation.

Neymar Jr is one of the few renowned athletes that is known for playing CS:GO. He’s enjoyed the game numerous times on his stream in the past, often playing with the best pros, like shox and ZywOo. Therefore, his interest in joining the limited testing for CS2 is completely understandable.

So far, only a handful of players received access to CS2’s limited testing. The group mostly includes professional players like s1mple and EliGE, or renowned streamers and community figures, like Pimp and fl0m.

During the announcement of the beta testing, the developers revealed that a few factors will be taken into consideration when giving access to the beta, like the number of hours in CS:GO in the last few months. Still, since its launch of it, players have reported that the invite seems to come on a random basis, meaning that the invites are being constantly given as we speak.

Related: Shroud has big concerns about one Counter-Strike 2 feature everyone else is hyping up

CS2 itself is scheduled to release in the Summer of 2023, however, the exact date remains currently unknown.