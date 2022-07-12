Corinthians, popular Brazilian soccer club, looking to enter CS:GO esports

Brazilian soccer club Corinthians is set to assemble a CS:GO lineup in the near future, effectively expanding its esports operations that already involve a Free Fire division.
The announcement was made yesterday, July 11 through Corinthians’ Free Fire official Twitter, but didn’t inform whether the organization has already signed a team or not. The Brazilian CS:GO scene is probably in the best shape it has ever been as it has five teams living and competing overseas, plus a few strong squads playing in the local scene and gaining spots to play in international tournaments from time to time as well.
This is the second time this year Corinthians said it wants to be a part of CS:GO esports. The former esports coordinator of Corinthians told HLTV’s Brazilian vertical Dust 2 Brasil in May that a company was interested in sponsoring the soccer club’s project in CS:GO.
Since then, however, Corinthians parted ways with its former esports administrator Nomad and is currently in talks with CDS, according to a report by Globo Esporte. Even though Nomad is no longer in charge of Corinthians’ esports operations, it seems the Brazilian club still wants to field a CS:GO lineup, hence yesterday’s announcement.
Other Brazilian soccer clubs such as Santos, Ceará, Remo, CSA, and São Caetano have participated in CS:GO esports over the past years, but none of them have the fanbase size of Corinthians, which could be a factor for the project.