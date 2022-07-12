Corinthians, popular Brazilian soccer club, looking to enter CS:GO esports

One of the largest clubs in Brazil wants to expand its operations in esports.

Brazilian soccer club Corinthians is set to assemble a CS:GO lineup in the near future, effectively expanding its esports operations that already involve a Free Fire division.

The announcement was made yesterday, July 11 through Corinthians’ Free Fire official Twitter, but didn’t inform whether the organization has already signed a team or not. The Brazilian CS:GO scene is probably in the best shape it has ever been as it has five teams living and competing overseas, plus a few strong squads playing in the local scene and gaining spots to play in international tournaments from time to time as well.

E FAZ ANÚNCIO, E DA RISADA! 😁



Um nova era se inicia, fiel! Agora o nosso bando de loucos também estará no competitivo de CS:GO! 🏆



Vamos juntos nessa! #VaiCorinthians



SCCP NO CSGO 🦅🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/eBgwT2ESwZ — Corinthians Free Fire (@corinthians_ff) July 11, 2022

This is the second time this year Corinthians said it wants to be a part of CS:GO esports. The former esports coordinator of Corinthians told HLTV’s Brazilian vertical Dust 2 Brasil in May that a company was interested in sponsoring the soccer club’s project in CS:GO.

Since then, however, Corinthians parted ways with its former esports administrator Nomad and is currently in talks with CDS, according to a report by Globo Esporte. Even though Nomad is no longer in charge of Corinthians’ esports operations, it seems the Brazilian club still wants to field a CS:GO lineup, hence yesterday’s announcement.

Other Brazilian soccer clubs such as Santos, Ceará, Remo, CSA, and São Caetano have participated in CS:GO esports over the past years, but none of them have the fanbase size of Corinthians, which could be a factor for the project.