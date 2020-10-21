Cogu joins MIBR as new manager, coach

Raphael “cogu” Camargo has become MIBR’s new manager and head coach, the organization announced today.

The 35-year-old legend played in three different Counter-Strike games—CS 1.6, CS: Source, and CS:GO—and played a key role in Brazil’s first international win at ESWC 2006 under MIBR’s banner. Cogu is widely recognized as one of the best CS 1.6 players in Brazil and was playing VALORANT for Brazilian team Falkol until MIBR’s recruitment.

Cogu signed a contract until the end of the year and will help the team to compete in BLAST Premier Fall Series in less than two weeks and Flashpoint season two, which will kickoff on Nov. 9.

MIBR officially has just two players at the moment, following Epitácio “TACO” de Melo and Fernando “fer” Alvarenga’s benching in September, which made Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo bench himself right after. The organization, however, is currently in talks to complete its roster with three temporary players: Lucas “LUCAS1” Teles, Vinicius “vsm” Moreira, and Leonardo “leo_drunky” Oliveira, according to a report by Brazilian media outlet Globo Esporte.

“I’m very happy to be back and very hyped up,” cogu said. “I’m giving up on a lot of things to pursue the dream of mine, which is to be champion. I’ll be there to help MIBR, that is what you can expect from me.”

MIBR have been placed on BLAST Premier Fall Series’ Group C alongside FURIA, Astralis, and G2. They are scheduled to face Astralis first on Nov. 2 at 9:30am CT.