Cloud9 Golden loaned out to NiP for StarLadder Major

Maikil “Golden” Selim will play the StarLadder Major for NiP, the organization announced today.



The change comes just before the StarLadder Major roster lock—organizations have to submit their roster for the major today.



NiP 🇸🇪 @ EPICENTER MAJOR 🇷🇺 on Twitter As @PlopskiCSGO is unable to attend the upcoming Berlin Major with us due to Valve rules, Cloud9 has agreed to lend us @goldenmajk as a temporary stand-in to complete the line-up in Berlin. Thank you @JackEtienne and @Cloud9 for the help. #GONINJAS #CSGO

A roster change was already expected from NiP since the team moved Dennis Edman to the bench last week. His substitute, Nicolas “Plopski” Zamora, isn’t allowed to play the Major for NiP because he qualified for the Europe Minor with Ancient, his previous team. NiP said it would be testing new roles in the team during the StarLadder Major.



Golden’s loan from Cloud9 allows NiP to change their in-game leadership. The squad played almost a year under Jonas “Lekr0” Olofson until the legendary player Christopher “GeT_RiGhT” Alesund gave the role a try at ECS season seven finals in earlier June.



On the other hand, Cloud9 has yet to reveal who will replace Golden in the lineup. The North American organization will probably make some roster changes after their lackluster performance in 2019. Damian “daps” Steele and Tyson “TenZ” Ngo are two potential newcomers, according to recent reports.



The StarLadder Major will be played from Aug. 23 to Sept. 8. NiP will play in the New Challengers Stage, which features eight teams from the top 16 of the IEM Katowice Major and eight teams that qualified from the Minor.

