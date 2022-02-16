BLAST Premier expands global Spring qualifiers

Eight teams from eight different regions will earn a spot in the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown.

BLAST Premier has revealed today the plans for the upcoming global Spring qualifiers. These qualifiers will span four continents and be open to over 100 countries.

These set of qualifiers will see eight teams advance to the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown in April 2022, which features a $135,000 prize pool, gives one slot to the $425,000 Spring Finals, and will feature some of the best teams in the world such as Ninjas in Pyjamas and Team Liquid. The idea behind the expansion of the global Spring qualifiers is to give a chance to teams from all over the world, big or small, to compete in the BLAST Premier CS:GO circuit.

The eight qualifiers will be organized by regional BLAST partners in March. All the events will feature eight teams competing during three days. The qualification process for these eight qualifiers will consist of open qualifiers, local leagues, existing tournaments, and direct invites in North America, CIS, South America, Iberia, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Nordics, and South East Asia. BLAST plans to expand it even more for the Fall qualifiers in August.

“We’re delighted that we’ve been able to continually expand and grow these qualifiers year-on-year,” BLAST Premier’s commissioner Andrew Haworth said. “We are now in a position where we are working with leading regional partners to offer teams from over 100 countries the opportunity to feature in our Spring Showdowns. The qualifiers have become a hugely important part of the BLAST Premier and wider Counter-Strike ecosystem—giving teams of all ability and standing a shot at playing on a global stage, against the world’s best.”

