All knife skins in CS2

Many Counter-Strike players will tell you that while a well-placed shot with an AK, a spray with an M4, or a takedown with an AWP feels great, it is the very rare knife kill that matters most.

Why not show off a little with your knife while stabbing the enemy in the back? The knife is arguably the weapon most players will “see,” as you spend the bulk of a round running with your knife out before swapping to your weapon of choice.

2013’s Arms Deal update changed Counter-Strike forever by introducing unique and special knife finishes, with blades of all shapes and sizes painted in various colors and textures. Some of these knives look even better with the improved lighting and shadows in CS2.

Here is every knife skin in CS2, from the default knife to those worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Every knife skin in CS2

Bayonet

A Counter-Strike classic with a smooth pull animation. The Bayonet is a clean knife that takes just about every skin thrown at it.

Bayonet Knife | Urban Masked. Image via CS2Stash Bayonet Knife | Scorched. Image via CS2Stash Bayonet Knife | Night. Image via CS2Stash Bayonet Knife | Forest DDPAT. Image via CS2Stash Bayonet Knife | Boreal Forest. Image via CS2Stash Bayonet Knife | Stained. Image via CS2Stash Bayonet Knife | Crimson Web. Image via CS2Stash Bayonet Knife | Blue Steel. Image via CS2Stash Bayonet Knife | Case Hardened. Image via CS2Stash Bayonet Knife | Slaughter. Image via CS2Stash Bayonet Knife | Fade. Image via CS2Stash Bayonet Knife | Rust Coat. Image via CS2Stash Bayonet Knife | Ultraviolet. Image via CS2Stash Bayonet Knife | Damascus Steel. Image via CS2Stash Bayonet Knife | Tiger Tooth. Image via CS2Stash Bayonet Knife | Doppler. Image via CS2Stash Bayonet Knife | Marble Fade. Image via CS2Stash Bayonet Knife | Bright Water. Image via CS2Stash Bayonet Knife | Freehand. Image via CS2Stash Bayonet Knife | Black Laminate. Image via CS2Stash Bayonet Knife | Lore. Image via CS2Stash Bayonet Knife | Autotronic. Image via CS2Stash Bayonet Knife | Gamma Dopper. Image via CS2Stash Bayonet Knife | Vanilla. Image via CS2Stash Image via CS2Stash

Bowie Knife

The Bowie Knife is the largest knife in CS2. An elongated and thick blade with a large handle, it is ideal for single-color, non-textured skins.

Bowie Knife | Vanilla. Image via CS2Stash Bowie Knife | Gamma Doppler. Image via CS2Stash Bowie Knife | Lore. Image via CS2Stash Bowie Knife | Autotronic. Image via CS2Stash Bowie Knife | Freehand. Image via CS2Stash Bowie Knife | Black Laminate. Image via CS2Stash Bowie Knife | Bright Water. Image via CS2Stash Bowie Knife | Doppler. Image via CS2Stash Bowie Knife | Marble Fade. Image via CS2Stash Bowie Knife | Tiger Tooth. Image via CS2Stash Bowie Knife | Damascus Steel. Image via CS2Stash Bowie Knife | Ultraviolet. Image via CS2Stash Bowie Knife | Rust Coat. Image via CS2Stash Bowie Knife | Fade. Image via CS2Stash Bowie Knife | Slaughter. Image via CS2Stash Bowie Knife | Case Hardened. Image via CS2Stash Bowie Knife | Crimson Web. Image via CS2Stash Bowie Knife | Stained. Image via CS2Stash Bowie Knife | Blue Steel. Image via CS2Stash Bowie Knife | Scorched. Image via CS2Stash Bowie Knife | Night. Image via CS2Stash Bowie Knife | Safari Mesh. Image via CS2Stash Bowie Knife | Boreal Forest. Image via CS2Stash Bowie Knife | Urban Masked. Image via CS2Stash Bowie Knife | Forest DDPAT. Image via CS2Stash

Butterfly Knife

Arguably possessing the best animation in CS2, the Butterfly Knife is much-loved among the community. There’s nothing like running toward A Long on Dust 2 while flipping this around before taking out your AWP and netting the first kill of the round.

Butterfly Knife | Vanilla. Image via CS2Stash Butterfly Knife | Gamma Doppler. Image via CS2Stash Butterfly Knife | Autotronic. Image via CS2Stash Butterfly Knife | Lore. Image via CS2Stash Butterfly Knife | Black Laminate. Image via CS2Stash Butterfly Knife | Freehand. Image via CS2Stash Butterfly Knife | Bright Water. Image via CS2Stash Butterfly Knife | Damascus Steel. Image via CS2Stash Butterfly Knife | Ultraviolet. Image via CS2Stash Butterfly Knife | Rust Coat. Image via CS2Stash Butterfly Knife | Doppler. Image via CS2Stash Butterfly Knife | Tiger Tooth. Image via CS2Stash Butterfly Knife | Marble Fade. Image via CS2Stash Butterfly Knife | Slaughter. Image via CS2Stash Butterfly Knife | Blue Steel. Image via CS2Stash Butterfly Knife | Case Hardened. Image via CS2Stash Butterfly Knife | Crimson Web. Image via CS2Stash Butterfly Knife | Night. Image via CS2Stash Butterfly Knife | Stained. Image via CS2Stash Butterfly Knife | Forest DDPAT. Image via CS2Stash Butterfly Knife | Urban Masked. Image via CS2Stash Butterfly Knife | Boreal Forest. Image via CS2Stash Butterfly Knife | Scorched. Image via CS2Stash Butterfly Knife | Safari Mesh. Image via CS2Stash Butterfly Knife | Fade. Image via CS2Stash

Classic Knife

A remake of a Counter-Strike classic of old, with a slight abstract texture along the edge of the blade. Some skins overwrite the custom texture on the Classic Knife, while others enhance it.

Classic Knife | Vanilla. Image via CS2Stash Classic Knife | Fade. Image via CS2Stash Classic Knife | Slaughter. Image via CS2Stash Classic Knife | Crimson Web. Image via CS2Stash Classic Knife | Case Hardened. Image via CS2Stash Classic Knife | Blue Steel. Image via CS2Stash Classic Knife | Urban Masked. Image via CS2Stash Classic Knife | Boreal Forest. Image via CS2Stash Classic Knife | Stained. Image via CS2Stash Classic Knife | Night Stripe. Image via CS2Stash Classic Knife | Scorched. Image via CS2Stash Classic Knife | Forest DDPAT. Image via CS2Stash Classic Knife | Safari Mesh. Image via CS2Stash

Falchion Knife

The Falchion Knife is basically an extra-thick Flip Knife. The better skins for the Falchion are those that split the blade and handle, as opposed to covering the entire knife with the skin.

Falchion Knife | Scorched. Image via CS2Stash Falchion Knife | Night. Image via CS2Stash Falchion Knife | Boreal Forest. Image via CS2Stash Falchion Knife | Forest DDPAT. Image via CS2Stash Falchion Knife | Stained. Image via CS2Stash Falchion Knife | Blue Steel. Image via CS2Stash Falchion Knife | Safari Mesh. Image via CS2Stash Falchion Knife | Urban Masked. Image via CS2Stash Falchion Knife | Crimson Web. Image via CS2Stash Falchion Knife | Marble Fade. Image via CS2Stash Falchion Knife | Doppler. Image via CS2Stash Falchion Knife | Tiger Tooth. Image via CS2Stash Falchion Knife | Rust Coat. Image via CS2Stash Falchion Knife | Damascus Steel. Image via CS2Stash Falchion Knife | Ultraviolet. Image via CS2Stash Falchion Knife | Fade. Image via CS2Stash Falchion Knife | Slaughter. Image via CS2Stash Falchion Knife | Case Hardened. Image via CS2Stash Falchion Knife | Bright Water. Image via CS2Stash Falchion Knife | Black Laminate. Image via CS2Stash Falchion Knife | Freehand. Image via CS2Stash Falchion Knife | Autotronic. Image via CS2Stash Falchion Knife | Lore. Image via CS2Stash Falchion Knife | Gamma Doppler. Image via CS2Stash Falchion Knife | Vanilla. Image via CS2Stash

Flip Knife

One of the cleanest knives in CS2, the Flip Knife looks and feels great and takes many skins well. It’s been a staple for years now and only gets better with new skins.

Flip Knife | Vanilla. Image via CS2Stash Flip Knife | Gamma Doppler. Image via CS2Stash Flip Knife | Lore. Image via CS2Stash Flip Knife | Autotronic. Image via CS2Stash Flip Knife | Black Laminate. Image via CS2Stash Flip Knife | Freehand. Image via CS2Stash Flip Knife | Bright Water. Image via CS2Stash Flip Knife | Marble Fade. Image via CS2Stash Flip Knife | Doppler. Image via CS2Stash Flip Knife | Tiger Tooth. Image via CS2Stash Flip Knife | Damascus Steel. Image via CS2Stash Flip Knife | Ultraviolet. Image via CS2Stash Flip Knife | Fade. Image via CS2Stash Flip Knife | Slaughter. Image via CS2Stash Flip Knife | Crimson Web. Image via CS2Stash Flip Knife | Case Hardened. Image via CS2Stash Flip Knife | Blue Steel. Image via CS2Stash Flip Knife | Stained. Image via CS2Stash Flip Knife | Urban Masked. Image via CS2Stash Flip Knife | Night. Image via CS2Stash Flip Knife | Safari Mesh. Image via CS2Stash Flip Knife | Boreal Forest. Image via CS2Stash Flip Knife | Forest DDPAT. Image via CS2Stash Flip Knife | Scorched. Image via CS2Stash

Gut Knife

Ah, the Gut Knife. It’s not for everyone, but the wider blade and the hook at the end make for a unique profile. The base vanilla edition of the Gut Knife looks the coolest in my opinion, with the wooden handle intact.

Gut Knife | Vanilla. Image via CS2Stash Gut Knife | Scorched. Image via CS2Stash Gut Knife | Forest DDPAT. Image via CS2Stash Gut Knife | Urban Masked. Image via CS2Stash Gut Knife | Stained. Image via CS2Stash Gut Knife | Night. Image via CS2Stash Gut Knife | Blue Steel. Image via CS2Stash Gut Knife | Boreal Forest. Image via CS2Stash Gut Knife | Safari Mesh. Image via CS2Stash Gut Knife | Slaughter. Image via CS2Stash Gut Knife | Case Hardened. Image via CS2Stash Gut Knife | Fade. Image via CS2Stash Gut Knife | Rust Coat. Image via CS2Stash Gut Knife | Ultraviolet. Image via CS2Stash Gut Knife | Marble Fade. Image via CS2Stash Gut Knife | Doppler. Image via CS2Stash Gut Knife | Freehand. Image via CS2Stash Gut Knife | Black Laminate. Image via CS2Stash Gut Knife | Autotronic. Image via CS2Stash Gut Knife | Lore. Image via CS2Stash Gut Knife | Tiger Tooth. Image via CS2Stash

Huntsman Knife

The Huntsman Knife has a reverse edge toward the tip of the blade for sawing and takes custom skins quite well. In most cases the dark grey handle survives the paint job, so it’s best with a brighter skin.

Huntsman Knife | Rust Coat. Image via CS2Stash Huntsman Knife | Safari Mesh. Image via CS2Stash Huntsman Knife | Lore. Image via CS2Stash Huntsman Knife | Autotronic. Image via CS2Stash Huntsman Knife | Case Hardened. Image via CS2Stash Huntsman Knife | Forest DDPAT. Image via CS2Stash Huntsman Knife | Stained. Image via CS2Stash Huntsman Knife | Night. Image via CS2Stash Huntsman Knife | Tiger Tooth. Image via CS2Stash Huntsman Knife | Stained. Image via CS2Stash Huntsman Knife | Marble Fade. Image via CS2Stash Huntsman Knife | Bright Water. Image via CS2Stash Huntsman Knife | Blue Steel. Image via CS2Stash Huntsman Knife | Scorched. Image via CS2Stash Huntsman Knife | Damascus Steel. Image via CS2Stash Huntsman Knife | Freehand. Image via CS2Stash Huntsman Knife | Crimson Web. Image via CS2Stash Huntsman Knife | Boreal Forest. Image via CS2Stash Huntsman Knife | Black Laminate. Image via CS2Stash Huntsman Knife | Doppler. Image via CS2Stash Huntsman Knife | Ultraviolet. Image via CS2Stash Huntsman Knife | Slaughter. Image via CS2Stash Huntsman Knife | Fade. Image via CS2Stash Huntsman Knife | Vanilla. Image via CS2Stash Huntsman Knife | Gamma Doppler. Image via CS2Stash

Karambit

The almighty Karambit. An amazing animation with a sharp profile, and when held with the character’s reverse grip looks truly menacing. It’s one of the most expensive base knives in the game and looks brilliant with a variety of skins.

Karambit | Lore. Image via CS2Stash Karambit | Damascus Steel. Image via CS2Stash Karambit | Crimson Web. Image via CS2Stash Karambit | Urban Masked. Image via CS2Stash Karambit | Forest DDPAT. Image via CS2Stash Karambit | Stained. Image via CS2Stash Karambit | Autotronic. Image via CS2Stash Karambit | Case Hardened. Image via CS2Stash Karambit | Blue Steel. Image via CS2Stash Karambit | Black Laminate. Image via CS2Stash Karambit | Vanilla. Image via CS2Stash Karambit | Rust Coat. Image via CS2Stash Karambit | Gamma Doppler. Image via CS2Stash Karambit | Freehand. Image via CS2Stash Karambit | Tiger Tooth. Image via CS2Stash Karambit | Scorched. Image via CS2Stash Karambit | Marble Fade. Image via CS2Stash Karambit | Safari Mesh. Image via CS2Stash Karambit | Ultraviolet. Image via CS2Stash Karambit | Bright Water. Image via CS2Stash Karambit | Slaughter. Image via CS2Stash Karambit | Night. Image via CS2Stash Karambit | Fade. Image via CS2Stash Karambit | Boreal Forest. Image via CS2Stash Karambit | Doppler. Image via CS2Stash

Kukri Knife

The Kukri Knife was the first CS2 knife skin, joining the collection in early 2024. Featuring a curved blade with a smooth draw animation, it falls somewhere between a Huntsman and a Navaja Knife and is undoubtedly popular among the players.

Fade. Screenshot via Gemsri Gregory on YouTube Forest DDPAT. Screenshot by Dot Esports Case Hardened. Screenshot by Dot Esports Crimson Web (Battle-Scarred). Screenshot by Dot Esports Scorched. Screenshot via Gemsri Gregory on YouTube Boreal Forest. Screenshot by Dot Esports Blue Steel. Screenshot by Dot Esports Safari Mesh. Screenshot by Dot Esports Slaughter. Screenshot by Dot Esports Night Stripe. Screenshot by Dot Esports Stained. Screenshot by Dot Esports Vanilla. Screenshot by Dot Esports

M9 Bayonet

A slightly larger version of the Bayonet, the M9 Bayonet features a sawtooth reverse edge similar to the Huntsman as well as a textured grip.

M9 Bayonet | Urban Masked. Image via CS2Stash M9 Bayonet | Scorched. Image via CS2Stash M9 Bayonet | Lore. Image via CS2Stash M9 Bayonet | Marble Fade. Image via CS2Stash M9 Bayonet | Gamma Doppler. Image via CS2Stash M9 Bayonet | Fade. Image via CS2Stash M9 Bayonet | Vanilla. Image via CS2Stash M9 Bayonet | Doppler. Image via CS2Stash M9 Bayonet | Freehand. Image via CS2Stash M9 Bayonet | Slaughter. Image via CS2Stash M9 Bayonet | Tiger Tooth. Image via CS2Stash M9 Bayonet | Blue Steel. Image via CS2Stash M9 Bayonet | Damascus Steel. Image via CS2Stash M9 Bayonet | Stained. Image via CS2Stash M9 Bayonet | Case Hardened. Image via CS2Stash M9 Bayonet | Rust Coat. Image via CS2Stash M9 Bayonet | Black Laminate. Image via CS2Stash M9 Bayonet | Autotronic. Image via CS2Stash M9 Bayonet | Forest DDPAT. Image via CS2Stash M9 Bayonet | Boreal Forest. Image via CS2Stash M9 Bayonet | Blue Steel. Image via CS2Stash M9 Bayonet | Crimson Web. Image via CS2Stash M9 Bayonet | Night. Image via CS2Stash M9 Bayonet | Ultraviolet. Image via CS2Stash M9 Bayonet | Safari Mesh. Image via CS2Stash

Navaja Knife

Another Flip Knife ripoff, the Navaja Knife is a personal favorite of mine. The glossy finish of the handle with the easy flip tab makes it a classy blade and looks brilliant under CS2’s new lighting.

Navaja Knife | Case Hardened. Image via CS2Stash Navaja Knife | Safari Mesh. Image via CS2Stash Navaja Knife | Damascus Steel. Image via CS2Stash Navaja Knife | Night Stripe. Image via CS2Stash Navaja Knife | Crimson Web. Image via CS2Stash Navaja Knife | Vanilla. Image via CS2Stash Navaja Knife | Urban Masked. Image via CS2Stash Navaja Knife | Stained. Image via CS2Stash Navaja Knife | Marble Fade. Image via CS2Stash Navaja Knife | Rust Coat. Image via CS2Stash Navaja Knife | Blue Steel. Image via CS2Stash Navaja Knife | Scorched. Image via CS2Stash Navaja Knife | Tiger Tooth. Image via CS2Stash Navaja Knife | Ultraviolet. Image via CS2Stash Navaja Knife | Doppler. Image via CS2Stash Navaja Knife | Slaughter. Image via CS2Stash Navaja Knife | Boreal Forest. Image via CS2Stash Navaja Knife | Fade. Image via CS2Stash Navaja Knife | Forest DDPAT. Image via CS2Stash

Nomad Knife

The Nomad Knife is sharp and thin, taking many of Counter-Strike’s classic skins very well. It’s great with textures, such as Slaughter and Crimson Web, as the blade is wide enough to enhance them, with plenty of detail on show.

Nomad Knife | Vanilla. Image via CS2Stash Nomad Knife | Fade. Image via CS2Stash Nomad Knife | Slaughter. Image via CS2Stash Nomad Knife | Blue Steel. Image via CS2Stash Nomad Knife | Stained. Image via CS2Stash Nomad Knife | Case Hardened. Image via CS2Stash Nomad Knife | Forest DDPAT. Image via CS2Stash Nomad Knife | Boreal Forest. Image via CS2Stash Nomad Knife | Crimson Web. Image via CS2Stash Nomad Knife | Scorched. Image via CS2Stash Nomad Knife | Safari Mesh. Image via CS2Stash Nomad Knife | Night Stripe. Image via CS2Stash Nomad Knife | Urban Masked. Image via CS2Stash

Paracord Knife

Version 2.0 of the Bayonet. The Paracord Knife has a textured handle with slits between the top of the blade for rappelling—not that you’ll be doing much of that in CS2 but it looks sick nonetheless.

Paracord Knife | Vanilla. Image via CS2Stash Paracord Knife | Fade. Image via CS2Stash Paracord Knife | Crimson Web. Image via CS2Stash Paracord Knife | Blue Steel. Image via CS2Stash Paracord Knife | Stained. Image via CS2Stash Paracord Knife | Case Hardened. Image via CS2Stash Paracord Knife | Forest DDPAT. Image via CS2Stash Paracord Knife | Boreal Forest. Image via CS2Stash Paracord Knife | Crimson Web. Image via CS2Stash Paracord Knife | Scorched. Image via CS2Stash Paracord Knife | Safari Mesh. Image via CS2Stash Paracord Knife | Night Stripe. Image via CS2Stash Paracord Knife | Urban Masked. Image via CS2Stash

Shadow Daggers

What’s better than one knife? Two, of course. The Shadow Daggers are smaller blades but the character holds one in each hand when running and spins them around when inspecting them. Definitely go for a skin that maintains the base color in the center of the blades, as skins like Urban Masked and Stained look a little dated on these.

Shadow Daggers | Stained. Image via CS2Stash Shadow Daggers | Rust Coat. Image via CS2Stash Shadow Daggers | Lore. Image via CS2Stash Shadow Daggers | Case Hardened. Image via CS2Stash Shadow Daggers | Freehand. Image via CS2Stash Shadow Daggers | Urban Masked. Image via CS2Stash Shadow Daggers | Forest DDPAT. Image via CS2Stash Shadow Daggers | Gamma Doppler. Image via CS2Stash Shadow Daggers | Blue Steel. Image via CS2Stash Shadow Daggers | Fade Image via CS2Stash Shadow Daggers | Damascus Steel. Image via CS2Stash Shadow Daggers | Black Laminate. Image via CS2Stash Shadow Daggers | Slaughter. Image via CS2Stash Shadow Daggers | Autotronic. Image via CS2Stash Shadow Daggers | Safari Mesh. Image via CS2Stash Shadow Daggers | Bright Water. Image via CS2Stash Shadow Daggers | Crimson Web. Image via CS2Stash Shadow Daggers | Boreal Forest. Image via CS2Stash Shadow Daggers | Doppler. Image via CS2Stash Shadow Daggers | Marble Fade. Image via CS2Stash Shadow Daggers | Urban Masked. Image via CS2Stash Shadow Daggers | Tiger Tooth. Image via CS2Stash Shadow Daggers | Night. Image via CS2Stash Shadow Daggers | Ultraviolet. Image via CS2Stash Shadow Daggers | Vanilla. Image via CS2Stash

Skeleton Knife

The Skeleton Knife is basically a Bayonet with a Karambit inspect animation. The character spins the weapon around their finger at speed, with the colors blurring into a circle.

Skeleton Knife | Safari Mesh. Image via CS2Stash Skeleton Knife | Fade. Image via CS2Stash Skeleton Knife | Stained. Image via CS2Stash Skeleton Knife | Case Hardened. Image via CS2Stash Skeleton Knife | Blue Steel. Image via CS2Stash Skeleton Knife | Boreal Forest. Image via CS2Stash Skeleton Knife | Forest DDPAT. Image via CS2Stash Skeleton Knife | Crimson Web. Image via CS2Stash Skeleton Knife | Urban Masked. Image via CS2Stash Skeleton Knife | Slaughter. Image via CS2Stash Skeleton Knife | Night Stripe. Image via CS2Stash Skeleton Knife | Scorched. Image via CS2Stash Skeleton Knife | Vanilla. Image via CS2Stash

Stiletto Knife

The thinnest blade of the lot, the Stiletto Knife has a flip animation and tapers to a single point. Great for stabbing and thrusting, but doesn’t take many skins well in my opinion.

Stiletto Knife | Blue Steel. Image via CS2Stash Stiletto Knife | Tiger Tooth. Image via CS2Stash Stiletto Knife | Crimson Web. Image via CS2Stash Stiletto Knife | Damascus Steel. Image via CS2Stash Stiletto Knife | Safari Mesh. Image via CS2Stash Stiletto Knife | Boreal Forest. Image via CS2Stash Stiletto Knife | Doppler. Image via CS2Stash Stiletto Knife | Forest DDPAT. Image via CS2Stash Stiletto Knife | Urban Masked. Image via CS2Stash Stiletto Knife | Stained. Image via CS2Stash Stiletto Knife | Scorched. Image via CS2Stash Stiletto Knife | Fade. Image via CS2Stash Stiletto Knife | Rust Coat. Image via CS2Stash Stiletto Knife | Night Stripe. Image via CS2Stash Stiletto Knife | Ultraviolet. Image via CS2Stash Stiletto Knife | Case Hardened. Image via CS2Stash Stiletto Knife | Slaughter. Image via CS2Stash Stiletto Knife | Marble Fade. Image via CS2Stash Stiletto Knife | Vanilla. Image via CS2Stash

Survival Knife

A Bayonet, Gut Knife, Paracord Knife, and Huntsman all in one. The Survival Knife has a textured handle for the player’s fingers and is menacing in black. Night Stripe or Fade are my go-to’s here.

Survival Knife | Vanilla. Image via CS2Stash Survival Knife | Fade. Image via CS2Stash Survival Knife | Slaughter. Image via CS2Stash Survival Knife | Blue Steel. Image via CS2Stash Survival Knife | Stained. Image via CS2Stash Survival Knife | Case Hardened. Image via CS2Stash Survival Knife | Forest DDPAT. Image via CS2Stash Survival Knife | Boreal Forest. Image via CS2Stash Survival Knife | Crimson Web. Image via CS2Stash Survival Knife | Scorched. Image via CS2Stash Survival Knife | Safari Mesh. Image via CS2Stash Survival Knife | Night Stripe. Image via CS2Stash Survival Knife | Urban Masked. Image via CS2Stash

Talon Knife

The budget Karambit, the Talon Knife caught the eye of many players when it was released. It too has a similar animation to the Karambit with the player swinging it around their finger, but the bone-colored handle turns most players off.

Talon Knife | Vanilla. Image via CS2Stash Talon Knife | Fade. Image via CS2Stash Talon Knife | Doppler. Image via CS2Stash Talon Knife | Marble Fade. Image via CS2Stash Talon Knife | Slaughter. Image via CS2Stash Talon Knife | Tiger Tooth. Image via CS2Stash Talon Knife | Blue Steel. Image via CS2Stash Talon Knife | Damascus Steel. Image via CS2Stash Talon Knife | Stained. Image via CS2Stash Talon Knife | Case Hardened. Image via CS2Stash Talon Knife | Rust Coat. Image via CS2Stash Talon Knife | Forest DDPAT. Image via CS2Stash Talon Knife | Boreal Forest. Image via CS2Stash Talon Knife | Crimson Web. Image via CS2Stash Talon Knife | Ultraviolet. Image via CS2Stash Talon Knife | Scorched. Image via CS2Stash Talon Knife | Safari Mesh. Image via CS2Stash Talon Knife | Night Stripe. Image via CS2Stash Talon Knife | Urban Masked. Image via CS2Stash

Ursus Knife

The Ursus Knife is a simple blade with a green ceramic handle but takes textures incredibly well due to its wider profile. There aren’t many bad skins for the Ursus and matches that of the Bayonet for animation quality.