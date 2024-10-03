All Gallery Case skins in CS2

Weapon skins are the best way to show off in any competitive game, and CS2 just brought us a gift in the form of three new collections and a weapon case. While the skins in collections look good, it’s in the weapon case where all the best goodies are.

Recommended Videos

Here are all the skins in the Gallery Case in CS2.

Every skin in CS2 Gallery Case

Randy Rush certainly gives off Fallout vibes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The latest Gallery Case in CS2 features 17 community-designed weapon skins. There are familiar patterns, like Neo-Noir, and multiple new ones, like the Randy Rush. Gallery Case also features the Kukri Knife introduced back with the Kilowatt Case.

There are plenty of skins for every type of player. Pair them with the weapon charms and stickers you can earn from The Armory Pass, and you’ll be ready to dominate any CS2 match.

Skin Image Kukri Knife | Forest DDPAT Kukri Knife | Slaughter Kukri Knife | Fade Kukri Knife | Safari Mesh Kukri Knife | Crimson Web Kukri Knife | Boreal Forest Kukri Knife | Night Stripe Kukri Knife | Urban Masked Kukri Knife | Blue Steel Kukri Knife | Scorched Kukri Knife | Stained Kukri Knife | Case Hardened M4A1-S | Vaporwave Glock-18 | Gold Toof UMP-45 | Neo-Noir P250 | Epicenter AK-47 | The Outsiders SSG 08 | Rapid Transit P90 | Randy Rush MAC-10 | Saibā Oni Dual Berettas | Hydro Strike M4A4 | Turbine SCAR-20 | Trail Blazer R8 Revolver | Tango M249 | Hypnosis AUG | Luxe Trim MP5-SD | Statics Desert Eagle | Calligraffiti USP-S | 027

How to get Gallery Cases and its skins in CS2

Get a little bit more out of your playtime. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you can’t wait to refresh your inventory, there are a few ways to get the Gallery Case and its skins in CS2. As always, you can buy them directly from the Steam Community Market. Open the Community Market and search for the case or a specific skin.

If there aren’t any cases available on the marketplace (which happens in the early days of the case) or if you want to add a bit more progression to the gameplay, you can get the Armory Pass for $16. The Armory Pass allows you to earn up to 40 Armory Credits to spend on random skins from new collections, Gallery Cases, and the limited edition Desert Eagle | Heat Treated.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy