Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
CS2 M4A1-S Vaporwave in first person
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Counter-Strike

All Gallery Case skins in CS2

Skill isn't included.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|

Published: Oct 3, 2024 04:37 am

Weapon skins are the best way to show off in any competitive game, and CS2 just brought us a gift in the form of three new collections and a weapon case. While the skins in collections look good, it’s in the weapon case where all the best goodies are.

Recommended Videos

Here are all the skins in the Gallery Case in CS2.

Gallery Case preview in CS2
Randy Rush certainly gives off Fallout vibes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The latest Gallery Case in CS2 features 17 community-designed weapon skins. There are familiar patterns, like Neo-Noir, and multiple new ones, like the Randy Rush. Gallery Case also features the Kukri Knife introduced back with the Kilowatt Case.

There are plenty of skins for every type of player. Pair them with the weapon charms and stickers you can earn from The Armory Pass, and you’ll be ready to dominate any CS2 match.

SkinImage
Kukri Knife | Forest DDPATCS2 Kukri Knife Forest DDPAT skin preview
Kukri Knife | SlaughterCS2 Kukri Knife Slaughter skin preview
Kukri Knife | FadeCS2 Kukri Knife Fade preview
Kukri Knife | Safari MeshCS2 Kukri Knife Safari Mesh skin preview
Kukri Knife | Crimson WebCS2 Kukri Knife Crimson Web skin preview
Kukri Knife | Boreal ForestCS2 Kukri Knife Boreal Forest skin preview
Kukri Knife | Night StripeCS2 Kukri Knife Night Stripe skin preview
Kukri Knife | Urban MaskedCS2 Kukri Knife Urban Masked skin preview
Kukri Knife | Blue SteelCS2 Kukri Knife Blue Steel skin preview
Kukri Knife | ScorchedCS2 Kukri Knife Scorched skin preview
Kukri Knife | StainedCS2 Kukri Knife Stained skin preview
Kukri Knife | Case HardenedCS2 Kukri Knife Case Hardened skin preview
M4A1-S | VaporwaveM4A1 Vaporwave CS2 skin
Glock-18 | Gold ToofGold Toof CS2 weapon skin
UMP-45 | Neo-NoirUMP-45 Neo Noir skin in CS2
P250 | Epicenter
AK-47 | The Outsiders
SSG 08 | Rapid TransitCS2 SSG-08 Rapid Transit skin preview
P90 | Randy RushCS2 P90 Randy Rush skin preview
MAC-10 | Saibā OniCS2 Mac-10 Saiba Oni skin preview
Dual Berettas | Hydro StrikeCS2 Dual Berettas Hydro Strike skin preview
M4A4 | TurbineCS2 M4A4 Turbine skin preview
SCAR-20 | Trail BlazerCS2 SCAR-20 Trail Blazer skin preview
R8 Revolver | TangoCS2 R8-Revolver Tango skin preview
M249 | HypnosisCS2 M249 Hypnosis skin preview
AUG | Luxe TrimCS2 Aug Luxe Trim skin preview
MP5-SD | StaticsCS2 MP5-SD Statics skin preview
Desert Eagle | CalligraffitiCS2 Desert Eagle Calligraffiti skin preview
USP-S | 027CS2 USP-S 027 skin preview
Armory menu in CS2
Get a little bit more out of your playtime. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you can’t wait to refresh your inventory, there are a few ways to get the Gallery Case and its skins in CS2. As always, you can buy them directly from the Steam Community Market. Open the Community Market and search for the case or a specific skin.

If there aren’t any cases available on the marketplace (which happens in the early days of the case) or if you want to add a bit more progression to the gameplay, you can get the Armory Pass for $16. The Armory Pass allows you to earn up to 40 Armory Credits to spend on random skins from new collections, Gallery Cases, and the limited edition Desert Eagle | Heat Treated.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.