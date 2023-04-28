All Anubis map callouts in CS:GO

Ever since being added to the official tournament map pool, Anubis has been enjoyed more and more by CS:GO players. The map, however, is one of the toughest to learn, with many callouts to know before you can master it. Although we learned first hand, they are not as hard to memorize as you’d think.

Anubis is the newest addition to the active map pool in CS:GO, being introduced in November 2022. Since then, numerous professional teams and average players become fond of it, with Anubis rising to the ranks of one of the best maps in the game

Anubis is one of the largest maps, though. With both sites having multiple angles and mid being split into the upper and lower site, both terrorists and counter-terrorists can apply various strategies when playing it. As a result, Anubis has become a really versatile map in the pool, though to play it well you need to know all the callouts.

All Map Callouts on Anubis in CS:GO

As Anubis is new to the map pool, some callouts might be different for other players. Nevertheless, there are certain positions that shouldn’t change at all, regardless of who you are playing with. The following callouts will allow for smooth communication with your teammates, improving your gameplay by a mile.

Screengrab via Valve – Remix by Mateusz Miter

Naturally, with Anubis having so many callouts, it’s tough to learn them all from the get-go. Make sure you’re also playing the map while learning the positions, which should make it much easier for you to get the hang of it.

Related: CS:GO’s new Anubis collection features 19 ancient Egypt-inspired skins

With the release of Counter-Strike 2 on the horizon, Anubis might see some changes, which would result in these callouts changing a bit. Don’t worry, however, if it does, we’ll have it covered.