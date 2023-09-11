2 forgotten CS:GO pros are grinding and dominating their CS2 Premier regions

Bulgarian AWPer Tsvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov and American rifler Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte, two former players for Evil Geniuses in CS:GO, are among the top-ranked CS2 players in the world at the moment in Premier mode.

The duo is using their time away from the spotlight to seriously grind the European and North American ladders. CeRq is currently the highest-rated player in Europe, while Brehze is the fourth-highest-rated player in North America.

CeRq boasts 101 wins and an 84.87 percent win rate in CS2 Premier thus far. Brehze, on the other hand, has 133 wins and an 88.08 percent win rate. The American rifler is No. 9 on the global leaderboard, while the Bulgarian AWPer is ranked 10th at time of writing.

CeRq is the No. 1 CS2 player in Europe. Screenshot by Dot Esports Brehze already has over 130 wins in CS2. Screenshot by Dot Esports CeRq and Brehze are among the highest-rated CS2 players in the world. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although CS2 is only in beta for now, it’s quite remarkable that Brehze and CeRq are on top of the leaderboards in Premier mode. The American has been inactive since EG benched him in June after disastrous results in the first half of the year and CeRq has been a free agent since parting ways with EG in January.

Lots of CS:GO players currently competing in tier-one are also playing the CS2 beta, but not everyone is putting in the time already as they still have to attend CS:GO events. Ropz is perhaps the only exception as he already has 67 wins on CS2 and boasts an 87.32 percent win rate at time of writing.

Though it’s unclear if CeRq and Brehze will come back to tier-one in CS2, they’re sure putting in the work and mastering the new game. CS2 is set to release worldwide this summer and it seems we’re closer than ever after the major update on Aug. 31.

