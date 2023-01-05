End of the line: Evil Geniuses releases CeRq ahead of 2023 CS:GO season

Evil Geniuses has parted ways with Bulgarian CS:GO AWPer CeRq today, who was one of the longest-standing members of the roster alongside Brehze, confirming multiple reports from earlier this week that suggested he was on the verge of leaving the team.

CeRq had been a part of EG since he and Brehze joined the organization from NRG in September 2019. The Bulgarian was a tenacious aggressive AWPer when he joined EG, but his form hasn’t been great since 2021. For example, CeRq averaged a 1.12 rating in 2020, according to HLTV, and only averaged a 0.99 rating in 2021 and 2022, according to HLTV. It makes sense that both parties agreed to part ways and start a new beginning.

Thank you @cerq for over three years with us—you were vital in building a legacy of Evil in CS:GO and will always have our support. pic.twitter.com/aGBElV6XUc — EG CS:GO (@EGCSGO) January 5, 2023

“Time flies, five incredible years of being part of first NRG then EG,” CeRq said on Twitter. “Forever grateful for the emotions, support, and all the things we achieved together. Wishing all the best to the whole team. It’s time for a new beginning.”

During his stint with EG, CeRq helped them to win ESL One New York in September 2019, StarSeries & i-League season eight in October 2019, and three online tournaments in a row in 2020, when the competitions were played separately for each continent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s unclear at this moment who’ll take CeRq’s spot at BLAST Premier Spring Groups, the first S-tier tournament of the season. EG has reportedly put three players from its secondary teams on the list for the event.

They’re reportedly Jerric “wiz” Jiang, Wesley “wiz” Harris, and Jeorge “jeorgesnorts” Endicott. Out of these three, Wiz is the only dedicated sniper. BLAST allows teams to change players in-between maps during its events, which leaves the opportunity for EG to try out all three players alongside Brehze, autimatic, Sanjar “neaLan” İshakov, and Jadan “HexT” Postma.