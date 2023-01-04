A longstanding Evil Geniuses CS:GO player might be on the way out from the main team

Evil Geniuses’ CS:GO division could be bidding farewell to one of its longest-standing players on the team.

The squad has reportedly not submitted Tsvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov for the BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2022 event and is also looking to replace him in the upcoming future, according to Dust2.us’s yesterday’s report.

So far, it remains unknown who will replace the Bulgarian during the first tournament of the year, however, another report from Dexerto adds that EG have included Jerric “wiz” Jiang, Jeorge “jeorgesnorts” Endicott and Wesley “wiz” Harris in the lineup for the upcoming event.

Since CeRq was the primary sniper of the main Evil Geniuses CS:GO team, the organization would ideally be looking for another AWPer to fill in his shoes, like wiz, who is wielding the weapon for EG Black. As an alternative, the AWPing duties can also be put on other players’ shoulders in the current main roster, like Timothy “automatic” Ta.

CeRq is one of the two longest-standing members of EG alongside Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte, who joined the organization when it acquired NRG Esports’ roster in September 2019. The Bulgarian was a crucial element of that sqad, which one of the most prominent ones in the world back then was, claiming ESL One New York 2019 and StarSeries i-League Season 8 in the autumn of that year.

BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2023 will kick off the new season on Jan. 19. It will feature 12 BLAST partnered teams, with six Spring Final spots up for grabs.