MLB The Show 24 codes (March 2024)

If you’re an MLB: TS series fan, you’ll love MLB The Show 24. The more players you can choose from, the better your chances of having the best pitcher and catcher. That’s why it’s crucial to get as many packs as possible.

MLB The Show 24 codes give you free packs featuring famous baseball players. Use these codes to get the best athletes and improve your chances of hitting a home run and taking a victory lap. If you’re interested in similar games, our All NBA 2K24 locker codes article explains how to get freebies in that popular title, so check it out before the codes expire!

All MLB The Show 24 codes list

MLB The Show 24 codes (Working)

OOHYANKEES —Redeem for Nestor Cortes Jr.

—Redeem for Nestor Cortes Jr. OOHDODGERS—Redeem for Chris Taylor

MLB The Show 24 codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired MLB The Show 24 codes.

How to redeem codes in MLB The Show 24

Redeeming MLB The Show 24 codes is easy if you follow the steps below:

Type in your code here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go to the The Show Codes official website Log into your MLB The Show account. Input your code into the text box. Click on Submit to receive your rewards.

How to get more MLB The Show 24 codes

We suggest bookmarking this article if you’re looking for an easy way to find all the MLB The Show 24 codes. You can also consult the official sources by joining the MLB The Show Discord server or following the game’s official X (formerly Twitter) account (@MLBTheShow).

Why are my MLB The Show 24 codes not working?

MLB The Show 24 codes are case-sensitive. They must be entered as they appear, or you will miss out on your free goodies. To avoid making typos or using the wrong case, copy the codes from our list and paste them into the text box on the website. Still having issues? The code you want to redeem might have expired. Let us know if this is the case so we can investigate the matter.

Other ways to get free rewards in MLB The Show 24

MLB The Show 24 codes aren’t the only option for getting freebies. Each player will get a free pack at the beginning of each major baseball series. You will also earn packs by entering the single-player conquest mode and completing challenges.

What is MLB The Show 24?

MLB The Show 24 is a baseball simulator and the latest the series. This installment brings improved animations for more realistic gameplay, many game modes, including Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, and March to October, and more exciting features. Enjoy in-season cards and extended seasons, and use the opportunity to play with female players.

