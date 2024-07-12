Duolingo codes (July 2024)

We speak the same language if you’re after free Duolingo codes to redeem in the worldwide learning sensation.

Step aside, tutors. Duolingo is here to provide free learning for many of the world’s most popular languages. By dedicating a few minutes a day, you can become proficient in Spanish, French, Italian, or countless other dialects.

Free monthly Duolingo codes are sure to come in handy along the way, allowing you to complete challenges and pass tests with flying colors—without spending money!

All Duolingo monthly codes

Now we’re talking. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One free Duolingo monthly code is available as part of a unique tie-in with the free-to-play RPG title Genshin Impact.

Here’s every Duolingo code and what you need to enter:

GENSHINLINGO — Gives you a one-month free trial for Super Duolingo.

In the past, we’ve seen a ton of codes offering free Gems and other discounts on subscriptions to Duolingo’s premium service. Sadly, we have been through and personally tested every code we can find, and none seem to work (just the one above).

Duolingo’s monthly codes are expected to change and update every month. So keep checking back on this guide as we investigate the code situation and see if Duolingo adds any new ones for you to use.

How to redeem codes in Duolingo

To redeem Duolingo codes, use the “Redeem your promo code” option on the official Duolingo website.

Here’s a quick starter guide on what to do:

Copy a working code using the shortcut. Head to Redeem a Promotional Code. Paste it into the code box. Click Redeem. If all goes well, you should get confirmation the code has worked.

