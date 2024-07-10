Image Credit: Bethesda
Anime Guardians Defense codes (July 2024)

Defenders, assemble.
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Jul 10, 2024 06:50 am

Tower defense continues to be the name of the game, with Anime Guardians Defense offering another anime-inspired Roblox strategy game, and free codes give you new ways to earn rewards.

Monthly codes are great, and I want to shake the hand of the person who began the trend. Many Roblox games benefit from this approach by allowing players to earn gems, coins, and whatever the currency is.

Anime Guardians Defense follows in these footsteps with monthly codes of its own, aptly offering free Gems.

All Anime Guardians Defense free monthly codes

Until the Anime Guardians Defense servers go offline, expect a regular rotation of monthly codes, so I implore you to keep checking back to see which codes are outdated and give you access to all the latest free codes.

  • !2KFav2DaysSogoi – 100 Gems
  • 1KFav1DayNice – 100 Gems
  • 2KMembersGroup! – 100 Gems
  • 3K4DaysWOw! – 100 Gems
  • 50!KVists4DaysOMG – 100 Gems

How to redeem codes in Anime Guardians Defense

Here’s how you can redeem the currently active Anime Guardian Defense codes in the Roblox tower defense title:

  1. Join the Anime Guardians Defense Group on the Roblox app.
  2. Open Roblox, search for “Anime Guardians Defense,” and enter the game.
  3. Click the blue “Codes” button on the left side of the screen.
  4. Press on the “Redeem code” bar.
  5. Enter any of the applicable codes we’ve outlined above.
  6. Finally, click Redeem, and enjoy your free items.

Check out even more anime games and free Roblox codes: Demon BladeAnime Last StandType Soul, and Monster Ghoul.

