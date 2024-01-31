Category:
CoD

Who is Firecracker, CoD’s newest operator from The Boys?

Light 'em up.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Jan 31, 2024 03:02 pm
Firecracker the Boys
Firecracker joins The Boys cast in Season 4. Image via Amazon Studios

Any fans of Amazon’s hit series The Boys might need to wait until the summer for season four. But Modern Warfare 3 is giving a sneak peek at one of the show’s newest characters in the latest operator bundle, Firecracker.

Recommended Videos

This new Supe will be joining a plethora of other super-abled characters in CoD: MW3‘s ever-growing cast of operators, joining the likes of Homelander, Starlight, Black Noir, and A-Train as they exercise their will among the mortal soldiers on the battlefield. She has also gone live with the Supe Siege event, which offers a new player card, emblem, decal, weapon charm, and a new TAQ Eradicator blueprint to boot.

If you’ve been looking for a new operator to add to your collection—and you’re too impatient to wait for the upcoming Walking Dead collaboration—then Firecracker could be a great addition.

Who is Firecracker in MW3?

Firecracker is a new character being added to The Boys in the show’s upcoming fourth season. She also isn’t featured in the graphic novels, meaning she’ll be a purely original addition to the cast. Unlike many other Supes, Firecracker is one of the rare super-abled people introduced to the audience that wields a gun of some kind, next to Gunpowder.

When selected in-game, Firecracker has a noticeable southern accent, takes an eerily cheerful selfie when executing an enemy operator, and is dressed in a blue and red outfit like Homelander. According to the official The Boys social media pages, she “has a short fuse,” which could be a double entendre when it comes to her powers (and her temper).

Players can expect more details about Firecracker as we get closer to the fourth season of The Boys, which is scheduled to be released later this year.

related content
Read Article Warzone season 2 set to add back PDS Field Upgrade
PDS in Warzone
Category:
CoD
CoD
Warzone season 2 set to add back PDS Field Upgrade
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 31, 2024
Read Article The future of the Call of Duty League has never felt more bleak
Call of Duty 2024 Major One in Boston
Category:
CoD
CoD
The future of the Call of Duty League has never felt more bleak
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 31, 2024
Read Article MW3 is getting more Zombies in season 2, but not in MWZ
A player holds a Jugger-Nog Perk Can in their hands while a swam of Zombies approach.
Category:
CoD
CoD
MW3 is getting more Zombies in season 2, but not in MWZ
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 31, 2024
Read Article All challenges and rewards in The Boys: Supe Siege event in MW3
The MW2 operator skin for Homelander from The Boys.
Category:
CoD
CoD
All challenges and rewards in The Boys: Supe Siege event in MW3
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 31, 2024
Read Article When does season 2 of MW3 come out?
An operator from MW3 sprinting while a giant orb rises in the background.
Category:
CoD
CoD
When does season 2 of MW3 come out?
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 31, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Warzone season 2 set to add back PDS Field Upgrade
PDS in Warzone
Category:
CoD
CoD
Warzone season 2 set to add back PDS Field Upgrade
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 31, 2024
Read Article The future of the Call of Duty League has never felt more bleak
Call of Duty 2024 Major One in Boston
Category:
CoD
CoD
The future of the Call of Duty League has never felt more bleak
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 31, 2024
Read Article MW3 is getting more Zombies in season 2, but not in MWZ
A player holds a Jugger-Nog Perk Can in their hands while a swam of Zombies approach.
Category:
CoD
CoD
MW3 is getting more Zombies in season 2, but not in MWZ
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 31, 2024
Read Article All challenges and rewards in The Boys: Supe Siege event in MW3
The MW2 operator skin for Homelander from The Boys.
Category:
CoD
CoD
All challenges and rewards in The Boys: Supe Siege event in MW3
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 31, 2024
Read Article When does season 2 of MW3 come out?
An operator from MW3 sprinting while a giant orb rises in the background.
Category:
CoD
CoD
When does season 2 of MW3 come out?
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 31, 2024

Author

Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.