Who is Firecracker, CoD’s newest operator from The Boys?

Any fans of Amazon’s hit series The Boys might need to wait until the summer for season four. But Modern Warfare 3 is giving a sneak peek at one of the show’s newest characters in the latest operator bundle, Firecracker.

This new Supe will be joining a plethora of other super-abled characters in CoD: MW3‘s ever-growing cast of operators, joining the likes of Homelander, Starlight, Black Noir, and A-Train as they exercise their will among the mortal soldiers on the battlefield. She has also gone live with the Supe Siege event, which offers a new player card, emblem, decal, weapon charm, and a new TAQ Eradicator blueprint to boot.

If you’ve been looking for a new operator to add to your collection—and you’re too impatient to wait for the upcoming Walking Dead collaboration—then Firecracker could be a great addition.

Who is Firecracker in MW3?

Red, white, blue, and even more red 🩸



Her colors don't run, but you can run all the way to a W in the Firecracker Operator Bundle. pic.twitter.com/QVwEvMCAB6 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 30, 2024

Firecracker is a new character being added to The Boys in the show’s upcoming fourth season. She also isn’t featured in the graphic novels, meaning she’ll be a purely original addition to the cast. Unlike many other Supes, Firecracker is one of the rare super-abled people introduced to the audience that wields a gun of some kind, next to Gunpowder.

When selected in-game, Firecracker has a noticeable southern accent, takes an eerily cheerful selfie when executing an enemy operator, and is dressed in a blue and red outfit like Homelander. According to the official The Boys social media pages, she “has a short fuse,” which could be a double entendre when it comes to her powers (and her temper).

Players can expect more details about Firecracker as we get closer to the fourth season of The Boys, which is scheduled to be released later this year.